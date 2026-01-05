Đồng Văn transforms advantages into smart tourism

TUYÊN QUANG — Amid the solemn mountain ranges of the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau Global Geopark, Đồng Văn Commune (Tuyên Quang Province) is undergoing a distinctive transformation by weaving digital technology into the fabric of tourism.

The story does not begin with large-scale infrastructure, but with small QR codes placed at tourist sites, homestays and eateries tucked along the ancient quarter. From these modest starting points, Đồng Văn is opening a new journey, where each scan by visitors is not only a marker on their travel map but also a stream of live data helping the highland region step into the era of smart tourism.

Smart tourism – a new impetus

Nguyễn Kim Ngân, a visitor from HCM City, shared her excitement at experiencing smart check-in services in a mountainous area. With just a quick scan, visitors can access recommendations on dining, accommodation and activities suited to the day’s weather. The convenience, she noted, comes without diluting Đồng Văn’s unique character.

A single scan allows visitors to record their journey from the Đồng Văn Old Quarter and the Vương family mansion to Lô Lô Chải Village and the Lũng Cú Flag Tower. Beyond convenience, the system encourages deeper and broader exploration, helping travellers avoid missing the hidden beauty of the rocky highlands.

Phạm Đức Nam, Chairman of the Đồng Văn communal People’s Committee, said tourism digitalisation not only refreshes visitor experiences but, more importantly, generates valuable data. From this data, the locality can identify where visitors spend the most time, which services are preferred and which sites require further investment. This provides a solid foundation for building a sustainable tourism strategy aligned with the conservation and development ethos of the Global Geopark.

According to Nam, Đồng Văn is moving towards a data-driven tourism model, where visitors, service providers and destinations are linked within an “open ecosystem”. Each check-in generates information that helps authorities better coordinate services, ease pressure on crowded sites and protect heritage landscapes.

Community engagement

Ma Hoàng Sơn, Vice Chairman of the Đồng Văn Tourism Association and one of the designers and operators of the model, said the primary goal is not to create a complex system but to minimise technological barriers for visitors. Anyone coming to Đồng Văn should be able to begin their journey with a single touch, no app installation, no complicated procedures, just a QR scan that automatically records steps taken, suggests destinations and creates a seamless experience.

He added that the points system is designed as a simple game to encourage deeper exploration. Visitors seeking a relaxed experience can choose five-point sites, while those looking for more challenge can head to 20- or 30-point locations. This “gamification” turns travel into a treasure hunt, with each check-in generating fresh motivation to explore.

At the community level, the model brings tangible benefits. When visitors use dining, accommodation and experience services provided by association members, they earn points faster, creating more opportunities for local households to increase income.

A key feature of the system is real-time data, enabling the tourism association and local authorities to monitor visitor flows by hour and by day, track consumption trends and identify potential overcrowding risks. This forms the basis for sustainable tourism development, preserving the area’s distinctive karst landscape while ensuring visitors enjoy comfortable experiences consistent with the philosophy of the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau Global Geopark.

Technology paving the way

In Đồng Văn, the beauty of karst formations formed hundreds of millions of years ago remains the soul of the journey. Yet with technology in place, visitors can engage with the heritage more deeply, following personalised suggestions rather than conventional routes.

Digital tools help distribute visitor flows, preventing excessive concentration at single sites. Travellers can be guided to areas with suitable capacity, such as Sảng Tủng Valley, Lô Lô Chải Village or flower-lined routes around the township. This is particularly significant given UNESCO’s warnings about tourism pressure on the stone heritage.

Phạm Đức Nam affirmed that the commune aims to build a new-generation Đồng Văn, dynamic and modern while preserving its identity. Technology, he stressed, is merely a tool; the most important elements remain the people, culture and heritage of this land. — VNA/VNS