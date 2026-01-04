Hà Nội records over VNĐ2 trillion in tourism revenue over New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — The capital city recorded a tourism boom over the New Year break, welcoming about 560,000 visitors, up nearly 250 per cent year-on-year, according to local tourism authorities.

Of the total, around 110,000 were international arrivals, surging almost 287 per cent, while domestic tourists numbered about 450,000, up more than 240 per cent. Total tourism revenue is estimated at over VNĐ2.1 trillion (nearly US$80 million), representing a year-on-year rise of about 254 per cent.

The sharp growth was attributed not only to the four-day holiday, which gave travellers ample time to plan short breaks, but also to Hà Nội’s increasingly diverse and innovative tourism offerings that blend heritage, traditional culture and modern technology.

In the first days of 2026, popular attractions such as Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the Temple of Literature and the Old Quarter were bustling with international visitors, especially in the evenings.

The surge was underpinned by a series of large-scale cultural and tourism events prepared well in advance. During the holiday, the city staged fireworks displays at five locations, alongside new experiential products including the Hoàn Kiếm Lake – Turtle Tower Art Lighting Space, the digital exhibition Hà Nội rạng rỡ - Ánh sáng và di sản (Radiant Hà Nội – Light and Heritage), countdown programmes and live music and art performances featuring both Vietnamese and international artists.

A major highlight this year was the introduction of high-tech tourism products. The 3D mapping show Kinh đô Thăng Long (Imperial Capital of Thăng Long) at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, along with immersive digital experience zones, has offered visitors – especially young people and foreign tourists – a vivid new way to explore the history and culture of Hà Nội.

Meanwhile, traditional cultural tourism continues to play a key role. A wide variety of experiences have helped spread visitor flows, lengthen stays and boost spending. These include night tours at the Temple of Literature, traditional New Year experience programmes, craft and handicraft showcases, cultural talks on Vietnamese New Year customs, traditional music performances in the Old Quarter and cycling tours around the capital, as well as community-based tourism sites and craft villages in the suburbs.

Along with the inner city, suburban routes, craft village tours and eco-cultural destinations have also seen strong growth, signalling positive momentum towards more sustainable tourism development and easing pressure on the historic centre.

With such encouraging results from the New Year holiday, Hà Nội tourism has secured a promising start for 2026, creating a much-needed boost for the capital’s visitor economy in the months ahead. — VNS