Phú Quốc accelerates tourism development ahead of APEC 2027

AN GIANG Phú Quốc is stepping up investment and tourism promotion efforts, building momentum ahead of its role as host of APEC 2027, a milestone event expected to reshape the island’s global profile.

Phú Quốc Special Administrative Zone in An Giang Province will host the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week, the most significant diplomatic event in the Asia-Pacific region.

This presents a rare and strategic opportunity for the pearl island to affirm its international standing and promote the image of Phú Quốc as a modern hub for marine tourism and the maritime economy.

Backed by the central government and provincial authorities, dozens of infrastructure, urban and tourism projects are being rolled out across the island, enabling Phú Quốc to fast-track tourism development ahead of APEC 2027 and strengthen its foothold on the global tourism map.

Affirming international standing

In the first 11 months of 2025, Phú Quốc recorded a standout tourism performance, surpassing all annual targets. The island is estimated to have welcomed more than 7.5 million visitors, 4.7 per cent higher than planned.

International arrivals were a particular highlight, reaching nearly 1.6 million, a surge of 81 per cent and 35 per cent above target.

Total tourism revenue reached approximately VNĐ38.9 trillion (US$1.48 billion), surpassing the annual plan by 65.5 per cent.

These figures underscore the island’s growing appeal as a high-quality ecological tourism destination of international stature, creating momentum for Phú Quốc to continue its breakthrough in 2026 and to accelerate towards APEC 2027.

The remarkable over-performance of 2025 and the island’s strategic development steps affirm its trajectory to become a leading regional beach-and-island destination with a firmly established international presence.

Director of An Giang’s Department of Tourism Bùi Quốc Thái said the province had submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal titled “Developing Phú Quốc into a national and international centre for high-quality eco-tourism, marine tourism and services”.

The proposal serves as a long-term strategic framework for sustainable and high-quality development on the island.

Key tasks are being implemented comprehensively to ensure quality infrastructure, services, travel operations, and compliance with tourism regulations, in line with the high-quality development orientation.

Covering more than 575 square kilometres with 66 per cent natural forest, Phú Quốc boasts a rare marine–forest ecosystem and some of Việt Nam’s most pristine beaches, frequently ranked among the world’s finest by leading international travel publications.

The island has attracted a strong wave of large-scale tourism and service investments in recent years, particularly in preparation for APEC 2027.

Among the flagship developments is Hòn Thơm Paradise Island, an integrated resort, entertainment and investment complex developed by Sun Group on Hòn Thơm Islet in southern Phú Quốc, where unspoiled nature is carefully interwoven with modern facilities to create a world-class destination.

Sun Secret Valley in north-west Phú Quốc offers premium tourism property and commercial services, while Sun Grand City Hillside Residence and Sun Premier Village Primavera, built in a Mediterranean style, target high-end travellers and affluent communities, adding distinctive visual landmarks to the island.

Northern Phú Quốc has become an international entertainment hub with large-scale leisure complexes such as VinWonders Phú Quốc, Việt Nam’s largest theme park; Vinpearl Safari, the country’s first semi-wildlife conservation park home to hundreds of rare species; Grand World Phú Quốc, known as the “city that never sleeps”; Corona Casino, a world-class gaming facility; and Vinpearl Golf Phú Quốc, a premier 18-hole coastal golf course.

At the same time, Phú Quốc is rolling out dozens of modern projects in preparation for APEC 2027, including a new convention centre, multifunctional complexes, airport upgrades, and improvements to transport and urban systems.

Golden opportunity

Nguyễn Vũ Khắc Huy, chairman of the An Giang Tourism Association, affirmed that APEC 2027 is a “golden opportunity” for Phú Quốc’s tourism, laying the foundation for its transformation into an international-standard marine megacity.

Each delegate attending APEC serves as a “messenger”, helping to spread the image of Phú Quốc - An Giang to travellers, and partners at home and abroad, enhancing the island’s visibility and long-term development prospects.

The selection of Phú Quốc to host the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week carries far-reaching strategic significance.

Seizing this opportunity, the island is boosting external relations and international integration under the motto “Every resident of Phú Quốc is a tourism ambassador”.

Trần Minh Khoa, chairman of the Phú Quốc Special Administrative Zone People’s Committee (the zone's administration), said the island aims to position itself as an international centre for ecology, resort tourism and creative industries.

By 2030, the island is targeting 15 million tourist arrivals.

Standing at the threshold of a new development phase, with APEC 2027 as a defining milestone, Phú Quốc is charting a path toward becoming a modern, green, clean, beautiful, safe and liveable special zone.

In the run-up to APEC 2027, the island is prioritising green development, digital transformation, infrastructure upgrades, diversified tourism products and global promotion campaigns.

Sustainable tourism remains at the core of this strategy, with efforts focused on preserving pristine forests, coral reefs and biodiversity, while weaving in local cultural experiences to create a distinctive identity.

Digital technology is increasingly embedded in tourism management, from online booking and cashless payments to accommodation monitoring, improving visitor convenience, tracking travel flows and market trends, and sharpening promotional strategies.

Meanwhile, domestic and international communications are being strengthened to enhance the island’s brand, while tourism management is improved to ensure a safe environment for visitors.

Huy added that the association will work with tourism businesses to diversify markets and products, focusing on key high-growth international markets such as the South Korea, China, India, and Europe, and expanding promotion in potential markets including the Middle East and North America.

An Giang Province is also investing in new tourism products such as high-end resort tourism, medical and wellness tourism, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), and marine sports, while strengthening connectivity between Phú Quốc and destinations in the Mekong Delta, across Việt Nam and in Southeast Asia.

As APEC 2027 draws closer, Phú Quốc’s tourism sector is accelerating its pace and creating breakthroughs, contributing to socio-economic growth and raising local living standards.

Beyond economic gains, these efforts are expected to deliver broader social benefits, positioning the pearl island as a symbol of Việt Nam’s international integration and an increasingly prominent destination on the global tourism map. VNS