HCM City posts $100-million tourism revenue during New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — HCM City raked in VNĐ2.63 trillion (nearly US$100 million) from tourism activities during the New Year holiday from January 1 to 4, the municipal Department of Tourism has reported.

According to the department, the southern metropolis served 1.24 million tourists in this time, including nearly 76,000 foreigners.

Tourists largely favoured resort destinations with well-developed service systems and a wide range of recreational activities, suitable for multi-generational family groups.

The Nguyễn Huệ walking street – Bạch Đằng Wharf attracted large crowds of locals and tourists for New Year celebrations, art performances, and river tourism activities. Meanwhile, popular destinations such as Bến Thành market, Saigon Centre, Takashimaya, and Vincom Đồng Khởi became bustling hubs for shopping and dining during the holiday.

Historical sites, including the Independence Palace, the War Remnants Museum, and the HCM City Museum, also maintained a steady flow of visitors, particularly international tourists.

Meanwhile, Bình Dương Ward drew domestic tourists and short-stay visitors to the Đại Nam Văn Hiến tourist complex. Tourism linked to traditional craft villages and cultural-industrial spaces is also gradually developed, helping diversify the city’s tourism products.

Vũng Tàu, Long Hải, Hồ Tràm, and Hồ Cốc beaches, as well as spiritual and eco-tourism sites in the city also saw a significant increase in the number of visitors.

The municipal Department of Tourism attributed the results to travel businesses’ efforts in proactively designing and offering a variety of programmes for the New Year holiday, including short-day tours, city tours, night experiences, culinary tours, and trips connecting the city with neighbouring provinces. It noted that many accommodation providers introduced diverse promotions on room rates and services, improved service quality, and increased staff during the peak period.

During the holiday, many localities nationwide experienced a “bumper season,” as favourable weather and lively cultural and tourism activities drew large crowds of both domestic and international visitors.

The central province of Quảng Trị welcomed 120,000 visitors in the four-day holiday, including 4,500 international tourists, mainly from the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France, the Republic of Korea, and China.

Tourist attractions drawing large numbers of visitors for sightseeing and experiences included the Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park, Khe Sanh, as well as historical sites such as General Võ Nguyên Giáp’s Tomb, the Vĩnh Mốc Tunnels, the Tà Cơn Airport, the Quảng Trị Ancient Citadel, and the Quảng Trị Museum.

In 2026, Quảng Trị aims to serve around 10.5 million visitors. To achieve this, the locality has planned to develop new tourism products linked to cultural stories and local landmarks to attract both domestic and international tourists.

In the same period, the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai welcomed over 363,000 visitors, earning VNĐ1.5 trillion. This is a positive start, providing momentum for Lào Cai’s tourism sector to achieve its tourism development goals in 2026. — VNA/VNS