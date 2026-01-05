Vĩnh Long tourism gears up for breakthrough in New Year

VĨNH LONG — Following the merger with Bến Tre and Trà Vinh, with a broad development space and diverse tourism potential ranging from traditional craft villages to cultural heritage sites, Vĩnh Long’s tourism sector embraces an opportunity to make a breakthrough and become an attractive tourism destination.

The Mekong Delta locality has enhanced tourism promotion activities with an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness, steadily building the brand of Vĩnh Long as a safe, hospitable, and high-quality destination.

In early 2026, Vĩnh Long passenger wharf welcomed its first international visitors of the year, while also hosting a promotion programme on green and sustainable tourism. These events not only marked the start of the new tourism season but also conveyed the message of developing tourism in harmony with cultural and environmental preservation.

Amid the lively atmosphere of the New Year, the first visitors to Vĩnh Long were warmly welcomed with a cultural performance showcasing the locality’s unique heritage. Local leaders presented souvenir gifts and extended New Year greetings, demonstrating hospitality and respect, while promoting the message of “Vĩnh Long – the land of convergence,” where cultures meet, people connect, and tourism thrives in harmony with nature.

French visitor Fabrice Groussin said he is happy to admire the natural beauty while gaining insight into the culture and community life during his journey exploring Việt Nam, including Vĩnh Long.

Held from January 1–3, Vĩnh Long’s tourism promotion programme offered a diverse and engaging range of activities for domestic and international visitors, including exhibition booths showcasing local tourism products and services, traditional cuisine; artistic performance programmes, culinary demonstrations, and displays of prominent traditional crafts, all highlighting the locality’s unique cultural values.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the locality welcomed nearly 9.5 million visitors in 2025, with a total revenue of VNĐ8 trillion (over US$304 million). This year, the Mekong Delta locality sets to attract 9.84 million visitors, with revenue expected to exceed VNĐ9.36 trillion.

Vĩnh Long seeks to build a culturally rich and environmentally friendly destination by improving the quality of tourism products and services while strengthening promotion, marketing, and stimulus efforts.

According to Deputy Director of the department Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Dung, the agency launched a tourism promotion programme themed “Vĩnh Long tourism towards a green and sustainable future” at the beginning of the year.

Through this series of activities, the province’s tourism sector hopes to create strong momentum in promotion, establish its tourism brand, and gradually positioning Vĩnh Long as a recognised destination on the tourism map of Việt Nam and the world.

In the coming time, Vĩnh Long’s tourism sector will strengthen connections and cooperation with other localities, businesses, and international partners to jointly develop tourism in a long-term and responsible manner, Dung added. — VNA/VNS