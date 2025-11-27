Red Star Awards 2025 honour 11 distinguished young entrepreneurs

HÀ NỘI — Eleven young entrepreneurs were presented with the Red Star Awards at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday that recognised the Outstanding Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs 2025.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Đỗ Văn Chiến congratulated the 100 outstanding young entrepreneurs selected this year, with particular commendation for the 11 individuals receiving the Red Star Awards 2025.

He said the honourees embody the intellect, dynamism and aspiration of a new generation of Vietnamese youth committed to contributing to national development while building their own success.

Chiến expressed confidence that with their intellect, mettle and dynamism, Việt Nam’s young business community, especially the Red Star awardees, will continue to advance rapidly and sustainably, carrying forward the legacy of previous generations and contributing more strongly to building a prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam on the path towards socialism.

Đặng Hồng Anh, vice president of the Vietnam Youth Federation and Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association, stated that the awardees exemplify the qualities of the emerging entrepreneurial generation in the new era, those of intelligence, ambition and, above all, a spirit of service.

Launched in July, the Red Star Awards 2025 received more than 300 applications. The selection council identified the Top 100 Outstanding Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs 2025, the top 30 exceptional candidates, and subsequently conducted a secret ballot to select the 10 recipients of the Red Star Awards 2025.

Last year, the companies of the top 100 entrepreneurs had nearly VNĐ3 quadrillion (US$113.7 billion) in total assets, generated more than VNĐ310 trillion in revenue, earned nearly VNĐ42 trillion in post-tax profit, contributed nearly VNĐ21 trillion to the State budget, and employed nearly 60,000 workers.

Notably, the enterprises led by the 10 Red Star winners collectively held over VNĐ2.8 quadrillion in total assets, recorded more than VNĐ214 trillion in revenue, posted profits exceeding VNĐ30 trillion, contributed nearly VNĐ14 trillion to the state budget, and employed more than 19,000 workers in 2024.

In addition to the 10 recipients of the Red Star Awards 2025, an honorary award was granted to Lâm Thị Nga, a young entrepreneur with disabilities who has overcome significant challenges to build her own business, inspiring others through her perseverance and determination. — VNA/VNS