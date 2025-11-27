Major medical, pharmaceutical exhibitions open in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 33rd Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025) and the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Healthcare (Vietmedicare Expo 2025) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 27.

Running alongside the main events are three specialised exhibitions: Vietpharma & Tech (International exhibition on pharmaceutical manufacturing technology), Vietlab Expo (laboratory and analytical technology), and Smart Health.

The exhibitions bring together more than 250 exhibitors across over 300 booths, representing over 15 countries and territories, including India, Cambodia, Taiwan (China), South Korea, Hong Kong, Israel, Laos, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Finland, Singapore, Thailand, China and Việt Nam.

Exhibitors showcase cutting-edge products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and supplies, drug manufacturing technology, IVD and clinical laboratory equipment, smart medical technologies, dental instruments, beauty-care solutions and high-quality healthcare and medical tourism services.

A series of activities will take place during the exhibition, including seminars on medical devices, smart healthcare technologies, and analytical laboratory services; business matching sessions connecting Vietnamese and international enterprises; and site visits to hospitals and pharmaceutical factories.

In addition, the organisers, in collaboration with FaCare International Medical Technology JSC, will host daily community-health activities offering free consultations, blood pressure and blood glucose checks, health-education sessions, and a lucky draw featuring home medical devices and smart health-monitoring equipment.

Hứa Phú Doãn, chairman of the HCM City Medical Equipment Association, said large-scale specialised exhibitions like Vietnam Medi-Pharm and Vietmedicare Expo are essential as the healthcare sector accelerates digital transformation and technological innovation.

They offer a platform for businesses, hospitals, research institutions and investors to connect and showcase the latest scientific and technological advances, he added.

According to the organisers, the exhibitions aim to foster scientific–technological cooperation, promote digital transformation in the healthcare sector and enhance international integration, contributing to Việt Nam’s public health improvement strategy.

They serve as an important platform for organisations, enterprises, hospitals and laboratories to access advanced technologies and innovative solutions in diagnostics, testing, measurement, life sciences and biotechnology.

Organised by Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, the HCM City Medical Equipment Association, Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC, the HCM City Centre of Entreprise Support and Development, and international partners, the exhibitions run until November 29. — VNS