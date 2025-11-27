Green and digital transformation, imperatives of the era: PM Chính

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is ready to open its markets and create a legal framework to welcome green capital, green technologies and digital technologies from international partners, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony and plenary session of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum in HCM City on November 26, he said green transition is imperative in the digital age for the rapid and sustainable development of every nation and business and the world.

He outlined three consistent viewpoints Việt Nam holds about the process of green transition.

Firstly, all development ought to place people and businesses at the centre as the subjects, goals, driving forces, and resources of development.

“Việt Nam will never trade social progress, justice, environmental protection, or social security for economic growth.”

Secondly, Việt Nam was a good friend, reliable partner, and responsible member of the international community in advancing green transition and digital transformation.

It was committed to rapid and sustainable development and to achieving net-zero emissions, and establishing a green development corridor.

Thirdly, the transition must ultimately improve the well-being, safety and happiness of the population.

To realise these goals, Việt Nam was implementing solutions based on enabling institutions, seamless infrastructure, smart governance, standardised processes, and strong cooperation.

“We are committed to building legal frameworks that encourage green and digital projects while simplifying administrative procedures for domestic and foreign investors. Our aim is to transform institutional reform into a national competitive advantage and reduce compliance costs for people and businesses.”

High-quality human resources and international cooperation were important, particularly in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, electronics, semiconductors, and quantum energy.

“Việt Nam seeks both to revitalise traditional growth drivers – consumption, exports, and investment – and to accelerate new drivers, including green growth, digital economy-based growth, creative economy, and circular economy.”

The nation was committed to innovating governance for smart, modern management that was both disciplined and enabling.

“We stand ready to cooperate closely and effectively with all countries, partners and businesses worldwide, guided by harmonised interests and shared risks.”

The selection of HCM City as the forum host reflected its ambition to be Việt Nam’s pioneering model in digital and green transition, achieving breakthrough growth and driving sustainable development for the nation.

HCM City Party Secretary Trần Lưu Quang, in his opening remarks, said, following the recent reorganisation of provinces, the city aspires to be a modern, dynamic, and globally competitive metropolis.

“The city aims to lead in green transition, smart urban development, attracting investments in technology, and establishing an international financial centre, a foundation for becoming a leading economic, financial, technological, and services regional hub in the region.

“To achieve this, the city has identified institutional reform, comprehensive infrastructure development and high-quality human resources [as an imperative need].”

He expressed confidence that the forum would serve as an important bridge connecting policymakers, businesses, experts, and researchers, while becoming a “signature brand” of HCM City, a knowledge-based economic centre and meeting place for pioneering initiatives aimed at a greener, smarter and more sustainable future.

Japan’s ambassador to Việt Nam, Ito Naoki, delivered a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi highlighting HCM City’s attractiveness as a manufacturing and consumer hub.

“Although the world economy is currently facing numerous uncertainties, this is an opportunity for Japan and Việt Nam, which are closely coordinating in the supply chain, to cooperate further in order to modernise industry and enhance the resilience of Vietnamese industry.”

Projects under the Asia Zero Emission Community and 15 carbon-reduction projects with an investment of around US$20 billion that the two countries agreed on in April are expected to advance green transformation in Việt Nam and the wider region.

UN Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis said digital transformation has become a structural economic driver, reshaping jobs, industries and services.

She warned against the risks of unequal access and spoke about the importance of inclusive policy interventions.

Findings from a joint UN–Government macroeconomic modelling study show that investments in renewable energy, human capital and energy-efficient and digital infrastructure contribute to GDP growth, poverty reduction and emissions reduction, she said.

The UN would support Việt Nam in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, high-income country status by 2045 and net-zero emissions by 2050, she said.

Organised by the HCM City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, city government agencies, central ministries and agencies, and the World Economic Forum, the event, with the theme "Green Transformation in the Digital Era,” is being held from November 25 to 27 with more than 1,500 local and international delegates in attendance. — VNS