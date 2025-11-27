HCM City, WEF issue joint statement to boost smart manufacturing, responsible industrial transformation

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee and the World Economic Forum (WEF) released a joint statement on promoting smart manufacturing and responsible industrial transformation in Việt Nam on Wednesday.

The announcement was made within the framework of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn in attendance.

The two sides agreed to cooperate on a tailored basis to advance smart manufacturing and responsible industrial transformation in HCM City, contributing to the global rollout of the Lighthouse OS platform.

They will also provide strategic support for smart manufacturing and pilot implementation in HCM City through practical tools, capacity-building initiatives and knowledge-sharing activities.

The two sides decided to task the Vietnam Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in HCM City (HCMC C4IR) and the WEF’s Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains (AMSC) with coordinating the planning and implementation of Lighthouse OS initiatives in Việt Nam.

Based on the framework outlined in the joint statement, specific tasks and activities, along with the roles and responsibilities of each party, will be defined in implementation plans agreed upon by both sides.

This marks a key milestone, not only linking Việt Nam to the global innovation network but also establishing a pioneering collaboration between Việt Nam and the WEF in advancing smart manufacturing transformation in developing countries.

The milestone also underscores HCM City’s pioneering role in driving innovation, applying science and technology, and developing the digital economy, while opening a promising new chapter of cooperation – where the city continues with innovation toward sustainable growth in partnership with the WEF, contributing actively to the global economic network. — VNA/VNS