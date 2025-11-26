Vietjet launches livestream promotion offering discounts on Business and SkyBoss fares

HCM CITY — Vietjet is set to kick off a series of year-end promotional livestreams with its Vietjet Stories in the Sky Mega Livestream, scheduled from 7pm to 11pm on Thursday, offering viewers a festive and interactive way to snap up travel deals.

Additional mini livestreams will run during the airline’s golden hours from noon to 2pm throughout the festive season on Vietjet’s official Facebook page and TikTok.

The Thursday livestream will feature millions of zero-đồng tickets (excluding taxes and fees), thousands of discount codes, and early booking opportunities for 2026 Tết travel.

Vietjet will also offer Business and SkyBoss package fares starting from VNĐ1.8 million, available for purchase during the livestream. Viewers can join interactive activities and minigames with prizes from Vietjet and its partners.

The airline said the livestream series aims to provide customers with a lively and festive experience while offering discounted travel options during the peak year-end period.

Meanwhile, Vietjet said it has partnered with Lotte Duty Free, South Korea’s leading duty-free retailer, to offer a range of exclusive benefits for Vietjet passengers through the end of 2025.

Under the promotion, passengers presenting a Vietjet boarding pass when shopping at Lotte Duty Free stores in South Korea will receive privileges equivalent to the retailer’s Gold membership tier. These include discounts of up to 15 per cent, direct-use gift vouchers and complimentary beverages at the Lotte Lounge.

Vietjet said the partnership is designed to help travellers reduce expenses and enhance their experience while exploring South Korea. — VNS