Shopee joins forces with iDEA to promote e-commerce exports to Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE — Việt Nam’s E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) and Shopee signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and support Vietnamese micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to grow e-commerce exports to Southeast Asian markets.

Accordingly, under the two-year pilot “Shopee EZXports: Vietnam Everywhere”, Shopee will give iDEA support in diversifying export markets, promoting regional economic integration through e-commerce, and accelerating digital transformation for Vietnamese businesses – focusing on MSMEs in particular.

Witnessing the MoU signing, HE Trần Phước Anh, Việt Nam’s ambassador to Singapore, said: “This MoU is a demonstration of Việt Nam’s strong commitment to digital trade, our MSMEs, and the Việt Nam–Singapore economic partnership in the digital era.”

He reaffirmed: “The Embassy will continue to support collaborations between Vietnamese Government agencies and Singapore-based digital platforms, investors, and innovation partners.”

Under Shopee EZXports, Shopee will collaborate with iDEA to implement three key areas of support.

The two will establish a “Vietnam Pavilion” on Shopee to showcase authentic, high-quality Vietnamese products to consumers in Southeast Asia. They will also conduct capacity-building programmes to equip 2,000 Vietnamese MSMEs with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to succeed in cross-border e-commerce.

In addition, they will organise regional promotional campaigns such as “Vietnam Digital Export Week” and “ASEAN Sale with Vietnam Brands” to enhance Việt Nam’s national brand visibility and connect local products with millions of consumers across the region.

Lại Việt Anh, deputy director general of iDEA, said: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone in the cooperation between iDEA and Shopee, turning strategic directions and policies into concrete actions while creating positive impacts on the development of cross-border e-commerce.”

Shopee EZXports complements other online export promotion efforts, such as “Shopee International Platform” (SIP), which has helped more than 350,000 Vietnamese sellers bring products to Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Also, “Direct Selling”, launched in 2025, empowers businesses to manage shopfronts in overseas markets with greater autonomy.

Representing Shopee, Jason Bay, country head (Việt Nam), Sea Limited, said: “Shopee EZXports represents Shopee’s long-term commitment to partnering with Việt Nam to boost e-commerce exports. With over US$180 million of exports from Việt Nam facilitated to-date, Shopee not only contributes to Viet Nam’s goal of building a digitally empowered, outward-looking economy. It also supports ASEAN’s goal of boosting intra-region trade amidst an uncertain global backdrop.”

The Việt Nam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), is the Government agency responsible for e-commerce and digital economy development in Viet Nam. iDEA drives digital transformation, supports MSMEs in adopting e-commerce, and promotes online exports to strengthen Viet Nam’s regional and global integration. – VNS