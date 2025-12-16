Westlink International School Hanoi officially authorised to deliver IB MYP

A commitment to global education excellence

This authorisation follows an extensive multi-year evaluation process, confirming Westlink’s alignment with the IB’s rigorous global standards in teaching, leadership, curriculum, and student support.

Marianella Araya Rivera, MYP Coordinator at Westlink, shared: “I feel incredibly proud and grateful. This process has required dedication from every teacher, every student, and every department. Knowing that all the hard work, late afternoons, planning sessions, reflections, and collaboration resulted in authorisation is truly rewarding. It feels like a celebration of our shared commitment to quality education.”

This milestone not only validates the school’s pursuit of excellence but also strengthens its future vision. With IB authorisation, Westlink reaffirms its mission to deliver world-class education grounded in inquiry, innovation, and international-mindedness. It signals a promise to families that learning at Westlink is continuously evolving, guided by global best practices and a genuine passion for nurturing responsible, capable, and globally engaged learners.

The IB MYP: Key pathway to future success

The Middle Years Programme (MYP), designed for students aged 11–16 (from Grade 6 to Grade 10), provides a dynamic framework that promotes inquiry-based learning, interdisciplinary understanding, and the development of essential 21st-century skills.

At Westlink, the MYP is more than an academic programme. It is a transformative learning journey that empowers students to become confident, independent, and reflective thinkers.

Westlink’s implementation of the MYP focuses on nurturing critical thinking, creativity, communication, and global citizenship. Students are encouraged to question deeply, explore meaningful real-world issues, and make connections across subjects, allowing them to understand not just what they learn, but why it matters.

Through authentic assessment tasks, collaborative projects, community engagement, and the hallmark Personal Project, learners develop resilience, responsibility, and a strong sense of purpose. The MYP also builds a smooth, well-aligned pathway towards the IB Diploma Programme (DP), ensuring students are fully prepared for the academic rigor and personal growth expected at higher levels.

During our evaluation, we were proud to highlight our strong collaborative culture, high-quality teaching and learning, and the supportive partnership we share with parents. The diverse international community of Westlink, with students representing more than 30 nationalities, continues to enrich and strengthen the IB learning experience.

Future-ready learning environment

Westlink’s modern 2.5-hectare Lotus-certified campus in West Hồ Tây features world-class facilities, including STEAM labs, arts spaces, sports areas, and collaborative learning environments that fully support the MYP’s experiential and interdisciplinary approach.

As part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) from the United Kingdom, Westlink provides students with global learning opportunities and a pathway recognised by leading universities worldwide.

About Westlink International School

Westlink International School is a proud member of the prestigious International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global education group headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Westlink is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 school years, with attractive scholarship opportunities for the IB programmes.

Parents seeking more information may visit www.westlink.edu.vn/admissions/enquire-now or contact the admissions hotline at 0865 777 900.

Address: Nguyen Huu Lieu Street, Starlake Urban Area, Tay Ho Tay, Xuan Dinh, Hanoi.