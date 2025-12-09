Sun Group sets new record with six titles at WTA 2025

The global gala ceremony took place on December 6 in the island nation of Bahrain. This impressive achievement not only solidifies Sun Group's position in the global resort tourism sector, but also contributes significantly to elevating Vietnam’s standing on the world tourism map.

The focal point of this year’s 'tourism Oscars' was Phu Quoc, an island recently ranked among the world’s top three islands by Condé Nast Traveler (USA). The island claimed a total of five WTA awards, including three major categories awarded to Sun Group’s developments and destinations.

Sunset Town, developed by Sun Group, was named World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction 2025 for the second time. The award not only recognises the unique architecture and romantic scenery of Sunset Town, but also honours it as a destination for love and art, offering a diversity of experiences ranging from shopping and dining to high-end artistic performances from day to night.

The Kiss Bridge at Sunset Town was also honoured for the second consecutive year as World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge 2025, demonstrating Sun Group’s creative vision in transforming architectural works into new icons of global tourism.

Additionally, the 5-star JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort maintained its elite status by winning World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2025 for the seventh consecutive year, reinforcing its reputation as a premier paradise for luxury weddings.

Beyond Sun Group’s individual projects, Phu Quoc itself, where Sun Group is heavily investing in world-class landmarks, received two prestigious destination awards. The Pearl Island was named World’s Leading Nature Island Destination 2025 for the fourth time, affirming the irresistible appeal of a tropical island endowed with abundant natural resources. Meanwhile, Kem Beach (Bai Kem) was recognised for the first time as World’s Leading Regional Beach 2025, acknowledging the pristine beauty of one of the planet’s most beautiful beaches.

Alongside Phu Quoc, Sun Group’s tourism destinations and resort developments across Vietnam’s three regions were also honoured, confirming leading positions in quality and service.

In Sa Pa (Lao Cai), Sun World Fansipan Legend received the title World’s Leading Natural Landscape Tourist Attraction 2025 for the sixth consecutive year, honouring a legendary destination where majestic natural scenery intersects with unique spiritual cultural architecture.

In Da Nang, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was named World’s Leading Green Resort 2025 for the seventh time, reaffirming Sun Group’s commitment to sustainable tourism development, harmonising unique architecture and ultra-luxury service with the conservation of the Son Tra Peninsula ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills was honoured as World’s Leading Themed Resort 2025 for the sixth time, recognising the distinctive beauty and premium service of this French village-style resort atop Ba Na Hills.

With these successive prestigious international awards, Sun Group not only asserts its vision as a world-leading tourism corporation, but also stands as a brand inspiring global travel through timeless creations. These achievements further elevate Vietnam’s position on the global tourism map, highlighting the country’s natural beauty, hospitality, architectural masterpieces and one-of-a-kind experiences.