14th National Party Congress - pivotal moment for Việt Nam to consolidate its rising position: former ambassador

PARIS — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) is expected to set out major development orientations that will help Việt Nam consolidate its position as a rising nation, while reaffirming its role as a pillar of stability in Southeast Asia, a former ambassador said.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Antoine Pouillieute, who worked as French Ambassador to Việt Nam from 2001 to 2004, said that for years, Việt Nam has been recognised by the international community as a successful country on its development path.

This success is reflected not only in economic indicators but also in the tangible progress perceived within Vietnamese society itself, he said.

However, Pouillieute stressed that the current international context is placing new demands on Việt Nam.

One major shift is the end of the early 21st-century model of globalisation, as global trade increasingly moves from globalisation toward regionalisation. In this context, Việt Nam needs to adapt swiftly, transitioning from deep integration into global markets to more proactive and effective participation in regional frameworks.

Another challenge, he said, is the re-emergence of major power structures, accompanied by tougher approaches in international relations.

Amid growing uncertainty, Việt Nam is expected to continue playing a very active role within ASEAN and to further strengthen its position as a genuine pillar of stability in Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the major orientations expected to be adopted at the 14th Party Congress, Pouillieute said such a congress must provide fundamental and long-term directions. After a successful “take-off” phase, Việt Nam is now entering a stage where it must demonstrate its capacity for adaptability and endurance over the long run.

Key priorities, in his view, include simplifying the state apparatus and decision-making processes, improving the effectiveness of public policies in line with the strong dynamism of the private economic sector, and enhancing the competitiveness of a more diversified economy with higher added value.

He placed particular emphasis on investing in human capital, strengthening social cohesion, and improving accountability among all actors toward the community.

Pouillieute held that Việt Nam should continue to assert itself as a stability anchor in the region, guided by the long-term vision of its political leadership.

As Vietnamese society becomes increasingly well educated, there is also a growing need to ensure that every individual has the conditions to develop in a balanced manner and contribute more effectively for the common good.

Addressing international challenges, Pouillieute noted that Việt Nam, a country that has consistently upheld the principle of territorial integrity, should continue affirming this stance on land, at sea and in the air.

At the same time, climate change challenges, particularly in low-lying delta regions, require Việt Nam to play a leading role in ecological and energy transitions.

Looking at Việt Nam-France relations, the former ambassador said traditional areas of cooperation within the framework of the bilateral strategic partnership should continue to be strengthened.

However, if one top priority were to be identified, it should be investment in human resources.

According to Pouillieute, elevating scientific and technological cooperation would not only enhance the quality of bilateral ties, but also help build durable links between the two peoples.

These people-to-people connections form the long-term foundation of Việt Nam-France relations, clearly demonstrated in fields such as healthcare, even during the most difficult periods of shared history.

He concluded that if the 14th National Party Congress strongly advances professionalisation, improves effectiveness, strengthens social cohesion and promotes sustainable development, it will be a congress of particular significance for Việt Nam’s next stage of development.— VNA/VNS