NA Standing Committee's key work agenda for 2026 approved

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has signed Resolution 1946, clearly outlining the key tasks of the NA Standing Committee (NASC) in 2026.

A major focus will be preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and to People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The NASC will coordinate with the National Election Council, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and relevant agencies and organisations to continue implementing the election plan, organise oversight of the electoral process, and carry out its duties and powers as prescribed.

The NASC will also prepare for, convene and preside over sessions of the NA; direct the strict implementation of the Rules of NA sessions; organise reviews of each session; and continue studying and introducing improvements and innovations to further enhance the quality and effectiveness of the NA and its sessions.

Conferences of full-time NA deputies, as well as other meetings and conferences, will be held as necessary.

In the legislative work, the NASC will focus on directing the review and submission to the NA of draft laws and resolutions for adoption, to promptly institutionalise the documents of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee and the directives of the Politburo and the Secretariat, and to further concretise the Constitution.

It will chair and coordinate with the Government in advising on the formulation of the NA’s legislative orientations for the term; direct the organisation of a law-making forum; oversee the effective implementation of the 2026 legislative programme; and review and decide on the 2027 legislative programme.

The NASC will review and give opinions on draft laws and resolutions of the NA before submitting to the 16th NA; consider opinions on the acquirement, explanation and revision of draft laws and resolutions prior to adoption; and review and approve draft ordinances and normative resolutions of the NASC.

It will also regularly direct the review of provisions in laws and resolutions of the legislature that assign the NASC to detail implementation, ensuring the timely issuance of guiding documents so that they take effect concurrently with the laws and resolutions.

The resolution also sets out tasks related to the supervision, consideration and decision of important issues, and external relations and international cooperation.

According to the resolution, in 2026, the NASC will hold four regular sessions of the 15th NA (from the 53rd to the 56th sessions) and nine regular sessions of the 16th NASC to consider and decide on matters within its mandate and authority. — VNA/VNS