Any foreign activities in Hoàng Sa without Việt Nam’s permission are illegal: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has sufficient historical evidence and legal grounds to affirm its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago in accordance with international law, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has stated.

Hằng made the statement on Friday in response to reporters’ questions about Việt Nam's reaction to China’s inauguration of a commercial centre on Phú Lâm (Woody) Island, the biggest island in Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa chain.

“All foreign activities conducted in Hoàng Sa without Việt Nam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid. Việt Nam resolutely opposes such activities,” the spokesperson said. — VNA/VNS