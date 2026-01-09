Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Any foreign activities in Hoàng Sa without Việt Nam’s permission are illegal: spokesperson

January 09, 2026 - 16:46
Việt Nam resolutely opposes all foreign activities conducted in Hoàng Sa without its permission, citing sufficient historical evidence and legal grounds for its sovereignty over the islands.
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has sufficient historical evidence and legal grounds to affirm its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa (Paracel) archipelago in accordance with international law, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng has stated.

Hằng made the statement on Friday in response to reporters’ questions about Việt Nam's reaction to China’s inauguration of a commercial centre on Phú Lâm (Woody) Island, the biggest island in Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa chain.

“All foreign activities conducted in Hoàng Sa without Việt Nam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid. Việt Nam resolutely opposes such activities,” the spokesperson said. — VNA/VNS 

