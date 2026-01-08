Ministry deploys measures to ensure absolute security for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) is making preparations to guarantee absolute security for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress and all related activities, while ensuring smooth organisation and minimising disruption to normal social activities and daily life, according to Major General Nguyễn Quốc Toản, Chief of the MPS Office and its spokesperson.

Speaking at the Government's regular press conference on Thursday, the officer stressed that the congress is a particularly significant political event of the Party, the State, and the people. As such, ensuring absolute security and safety for the event has been identified as the top priority and a central task of the public security force in the early months of 2026, he stated.

According to the officer, under the direction of Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang and the ministry’s leaders, the ministry, as early as May 2025, advised the Prime Minister to issue a master plan assigning specific responsibilities to ministries, sectors, and localities in order to mobilise maximum resources and protection measures.

The minister has also decided to establish a Security and Order Subcommittee, headed by a Deputy Minister. Security arrangements cover the entire country, with a focus on Hà Nội and locations hosting activities of delegations to the congress.

To date, relevant units and localities have completed contingency plans and scenarios, while ensuring full readiness in terms of personnel and equipment, he said.

Alongside the preparatory work, the public security force has intensified professional measures to monitor developments, proactively prevent and combat hostile and disruptive activities. Authorities have taken firm action against the dissemination of false and distorted information related to the congress, including recent cases brought to trial by the Hà Nội People’s Court.

At the same time, nationwide peak campaigns targeting crime prevention, traffic safety and fire and explosion prevention are being implemented until the end of the congress and throughout the Lunar New Year, said the spokesperson.

He added that the ministry is also closely coordinating with the Việt Nam People’s Army, relevant ministries, sectors and localities, congress subcommittees, and international partners to ensure the highest level of preparedness.

Toản noted that a launch ceremony and security drill are scheduled to take place at Mỹ Đình National Stadium on January 10.

He affirmed that the security environment for the congress has been well maintained, and expressed confidence that, with the close direction of the Party Central Committee and the Government, effective inter-agency coordination, and public support, the public security force will successfully fulfil their missions, contributing to the overall success of the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS