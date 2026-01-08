Int'l community recognises Việt Nam's socio-economic gains, foreign ministry says

HÀ NỘI — The international community has taken note of Việt Nam's strong socio-economic performance in 2025 and holds a positive view of the country’s growth prospects for 2026, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Phạm Thu Hằng was asked to comment on newly released official data showing that Việt Nam's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by an estimated 8.02 per cent in 2025 from a year earlier.

Despite a complex international environment, sluggish global growth and unprecedented extreme weather-related disasters at home, Việt Nam has emerged as a 'bright spot' for macroeconomic stability and economic growth under the timely and decisive leadership of the Party and the Government, she said.

Việt Nam met or exceeded all 15 key socio-economic targets set for 2025, with macroeconomic conditions broadly stable, inflation well contained and major economic balances ensured, according to the spokesperson. GDP growth in the fourth quarter was estimated at 8.46 per cent, bringing full-year growth to 8.02 per cent.

The economy was valued at about US$514 billion, ranking 32nd globally, while per capita income rose to roughly $5,026, up $326 from 2024, placing Việt Nam among upper-middle income economies. Total trade turnover was estimated at more than $930 billion, up 18.2 per cent year on year, putting Việt Nam among the world’s top 20 trading nations. Disbursed foreign direct investment reached $27.62 billion, up 9 per cent from a year earlier and the highest level since 2021.

These achievements have been widely recognised and highly rated by the international community, the spokesperson remarked.

Many economists, foreign investors and international partners see Việt Nam as one of the standout performers amid a subdued global economy. The International Monetary Fund has ranked Việt Nam among the world’s top 10 fastest-growing economies, according to the diplomat.

International observers have also highlighted continued robust growth in traditional drivers such as trade, investment and tourism, alongside emerging engines including science and technology, digital transformation and new development models, which are seen as laying the groundwork for Việt Nam's next phase of growth.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam will prioritise institutional and legal reforms to ensure transparency, coherence and fairness; streamline the State administrative apparatus; promote growth while safeguarding macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation; and develop a new growth model centred on science, innovation and digital transformation, the spokesperson said.

The Government will also press ahead with strategic infrastructure projects, develop a skilled workforce, improve living standards and strengthen social welfare, Hằng added. — VNS