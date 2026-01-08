Việt Nam reaffirms support for multilateralism

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set out Việt Nam’s position on the United States’ recent decision to withdraw from 66 international organisations, reaffirming its backing of multilateralism.

Responding on Thursday to media queries about a memorandum issued under the Trump administration, which marks a significant escalation of Washington’s retreat from multilateral frameworks during the US President's second term, ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng, said: “Việt Nam supports multilateralism and attaches importance to the role of multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations, in contributing to global governance and addressing common global challenges, on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.

“We hope that countries will continue to uphold multilateralism and make positive contributions to building and strengthening multilateral institutions and international law for peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development worldwide.”

The spokesperson also added that Việt Nam “stands ready to participate in and contribute to global and regional multilateral mechanisms to the best of its ability.”

Previous US withdrawals or suspensions have included moves away from organisations such as the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Council.

This time, the extensive list comprises a key climate treaty – the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, along with several other UN bodies – the UN Conference on Trade and Development, the International Energy Forum, the UN Register of Conventional Arms, and the UN Peacebuilding Commission.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the institutions were “redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty.” — VNS