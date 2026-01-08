Việt Nam, Norway step up cooperation in green transition, circular economy

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Thursday received Norwegian Ambassador to Việt Nam Hilde Solbakken to discuss orientations and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1971–2026).

At the meeting, Hằng expressed her pleasure at meeting Solbakken again, affirming that Việt Nam always attaches importance to developing the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Norway. Over more than five decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties on November 25, 1971, the bilateral relations have recorded significant progress across various fields, she said.

The Deputy Minister appreciated the efforts of Solbakken and the Norwegian Embassy in promoting the bilateral ties, and agreed that the two sides should further leverage each other’s strengths and needs to open up new cooperation opportunities, particularly in green transition, circular economy, and climate change response.

To further deepen political and diplomatic relations, Hằng proposed the two sides increase the exchange of delegations and high-level contacts through Party, State and people-to-people channels.

Looking ahead to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, she suggested the two sides coordinate to organise practical and meaningful activities to strengthen friendship, mutual understanding, and effective cooperation, including cultural and culinary promotion events, business forums, and thematic seminars in major cities of both countries.

Hằng called on Norway, in its role as coordinator within the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) which comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, to help expedite negotiations towards the early conclusion of an EFTA-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on the basis of harmonised interests. She also encouraged Norwegian investment funds and enterprises to increase investment in Việt Nam and continue supporting the country in implementing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) framework.

For her part, Solbakken concurred with the positive assessments and cooperation directions proposed by Hằng, affirming that Việt Nam holds an important role and position in the region and that Norway wishes to further strengthen cooperation and elevate the bilateral relations to a new level.

The ambassador expressed her hope that the two sides would soon hold the 10th Deputy Foreign Minister-level Political Consultation in Oslo and sign an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports to facilitate the exchange of delegations.

She also proposed enhancing coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the ASEAN–Norway framework, while jointly addressing global challenges and seizing cooperation opportunities in green transition and sustainable development.

Solbakken voiced her confidence that negotiations on the EFTA-Vietnam FTA would make positive progress this year, contributing to stronger bilateral and inter-regional trade and investment.

The Ambassador added that Norway is ready to closely coordinate with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies and localities to organise activities marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. — VNA/VNS