Phạm Đại Dương named Secretary of Phú Thọ provincial Party Committee

PHÚ THỌ — A conference in northern province of Phú Thọ on Friday unveiled the Politburo’s decision naming Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Phạm Đại Dương as Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure.

The decision, presented by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng, also appointed Dương to the provincial Party Committee, its Standing Board, and the Party Committee of Military Region 2.

In his speech, Hưng described Dương as a highly capable and seasoned official known for his scientific, democratic and decisive approach, coupled with a deep understanding of grassroots conditions. The official expressed confidence that in his new role, Duong will fully leverage his abilities and experience to successfully fulfil his new tasks.

In response, Dương, born in 1974, pledged to continue dedication and work closely with the provincial Party Committee and the broader political system of Phú Thọ in a spirit of unity and resolve to accomplish the tasks assigned to him.

Earlier, the Politburo had agreed to let Trương Quốc Huy cease serving as member of the Phú Thọ Party Committee and its Standing Board, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee in the 2025–2030 tenure, as well as related positions upon his personal wish, according to Hưng. — VNA/VNS