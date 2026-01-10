Deputy Minister of Public Security congratulates Lao officials following succesful 12th National Party Congress

VIENTIANE — Senior Lieutenant General Lê Quốc Hùng, member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to General Vilay Lakhamfong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee to congratulate him on his election at the 12th National Congress of the LPRP.

At the meeting, Hùng, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association in the Public Security Forces for the 2025-2030, conveyed the warmest congratulations of the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Ministry of Public Security leadership, and the Vietnamese People’s Public Security Forces to Lakhamfong and other Lao public security leaders on the congress’s success and their election to key leadership positions for the new term.

Hùng congratulated General Vilay Lakhamfong on election as permanent member of the Secretariat for the 2026–2030 term. He noted that the congress’s outcomes reflected the Lao Party’s and State’s recognition of Lakhamfong’s significant contributions, intellect, and dedication over the years.

Hùng expressed confidence that Lakhamfong would continue to achieve further successes, helping to strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, particularly between their Ministries of Public Security.

In response, Lakhamfong thanked the Party Committee and leadership of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security for their congratulations.

He noted that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security was the first international delegation to extend congratulations on the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, reflecting the close ties between the public security forces of Việt Nam and Laos.

The Lao official pledged to fully implement the agreements between the two countries’ public security forces, further strengthening and deepening their cooperation in a substantive and effective manner.

On the occasion, Hùng also congratulated other Lao officials, including Vanthong Kongmani, member of the LPRP Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Commitee and Governor of Attapeu province and former Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security, on his election to the LPRP Central Commitee's Secretariat; Thongly Sisoulith, member of the LPRP Central Committee, First Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Central Committee, and member of the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship Association; and leaders of the Lao Ministry of Public Security elected to the LPRP Central Committee, including Senior Lieutenant General Khamkinh Phuilamanivong, Lieutenant General Khonsavan Somphaxay, Major General Livong Laoli, and Major General Kongsavat Bunlieng.

All Lao officials expressed their deep gratitude and honour, sincerely thanking the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Deputy Minister Hùng personally, and affirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries and between the Vietnamese and Lao public security forces, contributing to ensuring security and social order in the two nations. — VNA/VNS