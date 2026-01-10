PHOTO ESSAY -- Rehearsal for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The send-off ceremony and rehearsal for ensuring security and order for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, organised by the Ministry of Public Security, took place in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the subcommittee for the organisation of the Congress Trần Cẩm Tú attended the ceremony.

Approximately 5,000 officers and soldiers of the People's Public Security Force, representing the forces directly involved in ensuring security and order for the 14th National Congress of the Party, participated in the send-off ceremony and rehearsal. — VNS