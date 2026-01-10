PHOTO ESSAY -- Rehearsal for 14th National Party Congress

Economic diplomacy must be pursued with sincerity, balanced interests, shared risks: PM
|Forces participating in the send-off ceremony and rehearsal of security and order plans for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on Saturday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — The send-off ceremony and rehearsal for ensuring security and order for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, organised by the Ministry of Public Security, took place in Hà Nội on Saturday.
|Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the subcommittee for the organisation of the Congress Trần Cẩm Tú attends the ceremony on Saturday in Hà Nội.
Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the subcommittee for the organisation of the Congress Trần Cẩm Tú attended the ceremony.
|Lieutenant General Phạm Thế Tùng, Deputy Minister of Public Security, delivers a speech at the ceremony.
|Female traffic police officers participate in the parade at the ceremony.
|A contingent of male special forces officers from the Guard Command participates in the ceremony.
|The command vehicle and the police flag bearers lead the formation representing the forces participating in the security of the 14th National Congress.
|Vietnam News Agency General Director Vũ Việt Trang attends the ceremony in Hà Nội on Saturday.
|A contingent of specialised vehicles from the Ministry of Public Security participates at the ceremony.
|A contingent of combat vehicles, counter-terrorism vehicles, and bulletproof armored vehicles of the Special Police Force at the ceremony.
|A convoy of vehicles protecting and escorting Party and State leaders and international delegations at the ceremony.
|The Mounted Police Unit participates at the ceremony.
|The male Special Forces Police contingent participates at the ceremony.
Approximately 5,000 officers and soldiers of the People's Public Security Force, representing the forces directly involved in ensuring security and order for the 14th National Congress of the Party, participated in the send-off ceremony and rehearsal. — VNS