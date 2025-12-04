Sun PhuQuoc Airways receives green light for international operations

On November 25, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) officially issued the expanded AOC permitting Sun PhuQuoc Airways to operate commercial flights to international destinations within the MID/ASIA region, following a rigorous evaluation process conducted in accordance with the highest safety standards. This marks a significant milestone as the airline transitions from a domestic carrier to one with full international operating capabilities, unlocking access to fast-growing tourism markets across the region.

With the expanded AOC, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will begin launching its first international routes in March 2026, starting with Seoul – Phú Quốc and Taipei – Phú Quốc, followed by Busan – Phú Quốc in September 2026 and Kaohsiung – Phú Quốc in October 2026. These markets have recorded strong growth in arrivals to Phú Quốc in recent years, forming a strategic basis for the airline’s expansion into major tourism and economic hubs of Northeast Asia.

To ensure the effective rollout of its first international routes, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has appointed GSAs in both key markets. Pacific Air Agency (PAA), one of South Korea’s most reputable and experienced GSA groups, will represent the airline in Korea, overseeing sales, distribution and market development.

In Taiwan (China), Hongyi Travel Service - the first Taiwanese company to bring tourists to Việt Nam since the 1990s and a leading outbound operator - has been selected as GSA, strengthening the airline’s connectivity with Taiwan’s rapidly expanding outbound travel market. Establishing GSAs prior to the route launch enables the airline to proactively build distribution networks, marketing activities and tailored products for each customer segment.

In parallel with securing international operational approvals and expanding into new markets, Sun PhuQuoc Airways continues to reinforce its fleet capacity. On November 24, the airline’s fourth aircraft, an Airbus A321NX, officially entered commercial service to meet rising travel demand during the peak season. Within December, the airline also expects to receive its fifth aircraft, ensuring sufficient capacity for domestic frequency expansion and preparations for international operations in 2026.

Receiving the expanded AOC, completing GSA appointments in South Korea and Taiwan, and accelerating fleet development represent a comprehensive series of strategic steps towards positioning Phú Quốc as a new regional hub for tourism and aviation. The upcoming direct international routes not only enhance market access to two of Việt Nam’s largest visitor source markets, but also complete a crucial component of Phú Quốc’s integrated tourism ecosystem, where travellers can enjoy a seamless journey across flights, resorts, entertainment, dining and leisure.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ move into international markets comes at a pivotal time, as Phú Quốc has been selected to host APEC 2027 and is rapidly advancing major infrastructure and urban development projects in preparation for this global event. The airline’s expansion is expected to strengthen the island’s destination competitiveness and attract higher-value visitor segments to Việt Nam and Phú Quốc in the coming years./.

