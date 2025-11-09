Phu Quoc reshapes Việt Nam's image for Indian travellers

According to data released by Agoda and reported by Travel Daily Media in October, Phu Quoc entered the list of the ten most searched international honeymoon destinations among Indian travellers. The island recorded an eightfold increase in popularity, entering the top ten for the first time.

“Honeymoons are among the most meaningful trips couples take, and Indian travelers are showing a growing preference for destinations that offer both romance and discovery,” said Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda.

The report added that Phu Quoc climbed from outside the top 10 in 2024 to sixth place in 2025 with nearly 700% growth in search interest, highlighting Indian travelers’ appetite for fresh and affordable Southeast Asian escapes.

Also in October, GQ India highlighted another major shift in travel behaviour. In its October article 'From Vietnam to Sri Lanka: 6 international destinations Indians are exploring solo this festive season,' the magazine cited data from Atlys showing that 'between September and October 2025, more than 71 per cent of visa applications were submitted by solo travelers.'

Vietnam was listed among the six most popular international destinations for Indian solo travellers, alongside the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. The article noted that "over the last few years, Việt Nam has become extremely popular among Indian tourists – over 500,000 Indian tourists visited in 2024. Flights are getting easier with more direct routes. Visa rules have simplified, making travel less hassle. Prices for food and accommodation are quite competitive. The beach destinations like Da Nang and Phu Quoc are extremely popular."

While Travel Daily Media and GQ India outlined numbers and patterns, Travel + Leisure India provided a fuller look at how Phu Quoc is reshaping Việt Nam’s tourism experience. In its October 21, 2025 feature titled 'From Cloud-Kissed Castles To Party Beaches, Vietnam Is The Escape You’ve Been Craving,' the magazine observed that “Indians are swapping the usual haunts of Thailand and Bali for the greener mountains and even bluer oceans of Vietnam.” It described Phu Quoc as “a Pearl Island in full bloom,” where “guests arriving on the island - via Hanoi or HCM City, or on one of the 10 charter flights from New Delhi slated for year-end - are discovering an island that doesn’t just rest on natural beauty, but constantly reinvents itself.”

While these publications highlight growth through data and trends, Travel + Leisure India paints a vivid picture of the experiences that await visitors to Phu Quoc. The magazine described the island as “a festival of the senses,” where travellers can immerse themselves in a vibrant calendar of art, music and light.

At the heart of the season is Phu Quoc Tropica Fest 2025, a large-scale celebration in Sunset Town created by Sun Group. The event was described as “a non-stop tropical celebration running from morning till late night,” featuring live music, street performances and parades that fill the island with energy. “By night, Phu Quoc is bathed in lights, fireworks and laser mapping, with effects to rival a Marvel movie,” the magazine wrote. With the return of Symphony of the Sea, Phu Quoc stands out as the only island in the world to feature two nightly fireworks shows, reinforcing its status as a destination of entertainment and emotion for both Indian and international visitors.

If Việt Nam once appeared to Indian tourists as a friendly and affordable destination, Phu Quoc has reshaped that perception. The island now represents a new chapter of Vietnamese tourism, one that blends natural beauty with design, storytelling and continuous renewal. Data, trends and media coverage all point to the same reality: Phu Quoc is no longer just a place to rest. It is where Indian travellers are finding inspiration, discovery and a vision of a more dynamic Việt Nam.

Travel + Leisure India concluded: “Việt Nam's calling. Are you packed yet?”