CapitaLand Development achieves 91 per cent of units sold at The Fullton Edition

HÀ NỘI – CapitaLand Development (CLD) is pleased to report strong take-up for The Fullton Edition, its inaugural luxury low-rise development in Huưng Yeên Province co-developed with Far East Organisation.

During the weekend launch, 91 per cent of the units were sold, underscoring robust demand for premium properties. The successful launch of the initial phase reflects strong market interest and affirms the appeal of luxury low-rise living to Northern Viet Nam.

The Fullton Edition’s strategic location within the well-established Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, was one of the key appealing factors for the majority of buyers who were Vietnamese. Its exclusive gated environment of the urban area offers both security and prestige. The development offers a diverse selection of upscale homes – Enclave Villas, Twin Villas, Garden Villas, Pool Villas, and Boutique Townhouses – enabling buyers to choose homes that match their lifestyle and investment goals, making The Fullton Edition one of the most coveted premium developments in Greater Hanoi.

Tan Wee Hsien, CEO of CLD Vietnam and International, said: “The overwhelming response to The Fullton Edition is a strong validation of our strategy to redefine luxury low-rise living in Greater Hanoi. We are heartened by the continuous market confidence and trust that our buyers as well as investors have placed in CLD. It affirms our commitment to create developments that balance quality, sustainability, and a sense of community for the modern homeowner. As we build on this momentum, we look forward to unveiling Orchard Mansion, a low-rise development that is part of the Sycamore master project, in Ho Chi Minh City later this year.”

Since January, CLD has celebrated several significant achievements across its Viet Nam portfolio. Following its groundbreaking in June, The Fullton set a new benchmark for integrated urban living in Greater Hanoi. This progress continued with the timely topping out of Lumi Hanoi on October 20. In HCM City, CLD handed over units of the initial phase of The Orchard (part of the Sycamore master development) in August. The second phase, Orchard Hill, saw an impressive near sell-out rate, while subsequent Orchard Heights and Orchard Grand, achieved 100% sales and bookings.

Curated collection of luxury villas to elevate living standards

The Fullton Edition is designed around the philosophy that "a home reflects one’s lifestyle", which is showcased through the variety of layouts, thoughtful choice of materials and open-space planning. In its first phase, The Fullton Edition offers homebuyers a selection of villas and shophouses to suit different lifestyle needs, from family-focused units to resort-style living.

The Enclave Villa is a quadruplex villa that is an ideal choice for newlyweds, young families, or homeowners seeking to upgrade their homes. Sizes range from 151sq.m to 179sq.m with a 10m-wide frontage and spacious atriums of up to 6.7m.

The Twin Villas are uniquely crafted to blend privacy and connection, offering a balanced lifestyle for modern families. Each villa features three open sides, five bedrooms, versatile spaces, and an open kitchen-dining area for seamless shared living. A highlight is the grand living room with a double volume void of up to 6.7m, creating an airy, light-filled heart of the home.

For homeowners who prefer lush landscapes and a close-to-nature lifestyle, the Garden Villa, a detached garden villa that offers 310–364sq.m, four open sides, and large glass panels to maximise natural light and airflow, is a good fit. The surrounding garden space is suitable for outdoor activities, gardening, and creating a home green area.

With only 14 units, the exclusive Pool Villa boasts a spacious floor area of about 434 sq.m, designed to offer a resort-like experience at home. Each unit features a rooftop terrace ideal for family gatherings, a two-sided atrium with a height of 6.7m that seamlessly connects to the outdoor landscape, and direct access to the 1.9-hectare central park.

The Boutique Townhouse introduces a pioneering multi-tenant shophouse concept to the area, where business, lifestyle, and personal space elegantly intertwine. Each unit features generous 7.7m frontage, double-volume ceilings of up to 5.4m, and expansive glass façades that enhance brand visibility.

Complementing the thoughtfully designed residential offerings, The Fullhaus delivers a new benchmark for exclusive living in East Hanoi. Located adjacent to the central park, The Fullhaus provides residents with a comprehensive range of premium amenities, including a 50-meter lap pool, residents’ lounge, multi-purpose event space, golf simulator, fitness centre, multi-media room and co-working facilities.

For detailed information and inquiries on The Fullton Edition, please contact our hotline at 1800 400 088 (Northern office) or 1800 599 986 (Southern office), or visit our official website at https://thefullton.com.vn/.