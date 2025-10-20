Tây Ninh provincial chairman meets with De Heus, Hùng Nhơn to advance high-tech agricultural projects

TÂY NINH – Nguyễn Văn Út – chairman of the Tây Ninh Provincial People’s Committee – hosted a working session with representatives of the Royal De Heus Group (the Netherlands) and Hùng Nhơn Group to discuss a strategic investment plan for developing a high-tech agricultural value chain in Tây Ninh for the 2025–2030 period.

The meeting gathered Johan Van Den Ban, CEO of De Heus Vietnam and Asia; Vũ Mạnh Hùng, chairman of Hùng Nhơn Group; representatives of provincial departments; and executives from De Heus, Bel Ga, and Hùng Nhơn.

The two corporations presented their joint vision to build an integrated, sustainable agricultural ecosystem in Tây Ninh — from feed production and breeding to farming, processing, and export. The total investment, estimated at VNĐ10 trillion (US$380 million) across 12 projects, aims to position Tây Ninh as a leading hub for high-tech agriculture in Southeast Asia, contributing about $2 billion to the De Heus–Hùng Nhơn joint venture by 2030.

A key highlight is the construction of Tây Ninh’s first high-tech poultry slaughtering and processing complex, with an annual capacity of 52 million heads of livestock and 132,000 tonnes of processed products. Equipped with European-standard production lines and certified under Halal, ISO 22000, and FSSC 22000, the plant is scheduled for completion by late 2026 and will target major export markets such as the EU, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

According to Vũ Mạnh Hùng, the project chain applies advanced livestock technologies while focusing on clean material zones to ensure feed safety and traceability. “Strict control of pesticide residues and mycotoxins, along with internationally monitored breeding programmes, will guarantee high-quality, disease-resistant livestock meeting global export standards — especially for Halal markets,” he said.

The integrated farm system follows a closed-loop, automated model, from feeding to environmental control, enhancing biosecurity and cost efficiency while minimising disease risks. This approach aligns with global trends favouring processed, high-value food.

Tây Ninh’s pioneering role in the Southeast region complements De Heus–Hùng Nhơn’s broader investment strategy. The joint venture is already operating high-tech agricultural complexes in Đắk Lắk and Lâm Đồng, with another under development in Gia Lai expected to begin operations in 2026.

This cooperation builds on a strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed during Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to the Netherlands in 2022, a milestone symbolising bilateral collaboration in sustainable agriculture and climate adaptation. Upholding that spirit, De Heus and Hùng Nhơn aim to accelerate the Tây Ninh projects to export Việt Nam’s first Halal-certified chicken meat, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive at the “Vietnam Halal Industry Development Conference” on October 22, 2024.

Both corporations proposed that Tây Ninh adopt public–private partnership (PPP) mechanisms to jointly develop a modern, efficient agricultural ecosystem and called for local support in speeding up procedures for the Trảng Bàng poultry processing plant.

Chairman Nguyễn Văn Út praised De Heus, Bel Ga, and Hùng Nhơn for their significant contributions to local economic development. “For Tây Ninh, this cooperation is both an honour and a challenge — a call to build an attractive investment environment where enterprises can operate confidently and contribute sustainably,” he stated

He emphasised that with the province’s expanded development space after administrative restructuring with Long An, Tây Ninh is well-positioned for high-tech agricultural models, especially in livestock. The province pledges maximum support for the projects and hopes the corporations will help build a globally recognised Tây Ninh agricultural brand.

Earlier that day, Tây Ninh Party Secretary Nguyễn Văn Quyết also met with the two corporations’ leaders, commending their capabilities and long-term commitment to Việt Nam’s agriculture. He reaffirmed the province’s readiness to accompany and facilitate investors, particularly De Heus and Hung Nhơn, in realising their development goals.

At the end of the working session, De Heus and Hung Nhon presented a donation of VNĐ300 million to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Tây Ninh province to support communities affected by recent storms and floods.