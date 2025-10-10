Phu Quoc named Asia’s most beautiful island and one of the world’s Top 3 by Condé Nast Traveler

The world-renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CN Traveler) has unveiled this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, marking the 38th edition of one of the most prestigious honours in the global tourism industry. The awards are based on independent assessments by experts and journalists, evaluated across strict criteria and voted on by readers worldwide.

Phu Quoc is the only representative of Vietnam to appear in the list of 'The World’s Most Wonderful Islands', scoring an impressive 95.51 point, higher than last year and rising to the top among all Asian destinations. The score reflects travellers' satisfaction across multiple criteria: from service quality, scenery, beach beauty and unique cuisine to the warmth of local hospitality.

This remarkable score propelled the Pearl Island to third place worldwide, behind only two US islands, far surpassing other renowned names such as the Maldives (92.31 points), Maui in Hawaii (93.35 points), Bali (89.84 points) and Phuket (84.62 points). Phu Quoc was just 0.01 points short of Kiawah Island, which ranked second globally.

This is seen as an extraordinary achievement for Phu Quoc and marks the fourth consecutive year Pearl Island has appeared in the ranking - with both its score and position improving remarkably year after year. Last year, Phu Quoc ranked second in Asia, just behind Bali.

This year, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort—a Sun Group property located on Kem Beach - was also honoured among the world’s best resorts in this award.

Beyond Condé Nast Traveler, numerous international travel outlets have featured Phu Quoc in recent months. Forbes Italia called it “Asia’s new luxury destination,” while The Straits Times described it as “Vietnam’s paradise island.” If 2024 marked the year Phu Quoc transformed from a “hidden gem” of Southeast Asia into a global destination, then 2025 continues to witness the Pearl Island’s meteoric rise on the world tourism map.

The prestige and global recognition of Phu Quoc are not only reflected through awards but also proven by impressive figures. According to the An Giang Department of Tourism, in the first nine months of 2025, international arrivals to Phu Quoc reached over 1.2 million - a 65.8 per cent increase year-on-year, exceeding the annual target by 2.1 per cent. Total tourism revenue hit approximately VND 31,100 billion, up 90.1 per cent year-on-year and surpassing the yearly plan by 32.5 per cent. The island now welcomes visitors from 150 countries and territories, reflecting its increasingly diverse tourism markets.

Phu Quoc’s spectacular breakthrough is clear evidence of its growing appeal. Alongside its magnificent natural beauty, the island’s greatest advantage, Phu Quoc now boasts an all-encompassing tourism ecosystem, particularly in the southern part of the island, featuring world-class entertainment, exclusive art performances, and luxury resort infrastructure on par with global standards. Furthermore, it is the only destination in Vietnam offering a superior visa policy, granting 30-day visa-free entry for all international visitors.

Along with one-of-a-kind experiences that international tourists have fallen in love with—such as the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom; Kiss of the Sea, a Guinness World Record-winning multimedia show; the iconic Kiss Bridge with its one-of-a-kind 'non-touching' design; and nightly fireworks lighting up Sunset Town, Phu Quoc is ready to deliver even more explosive experiences this year-end season.

Within the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in southern Phu Quoc, the Phu Quoc Tropica Fest 2025 will feature vibrant street performances and an upgraded version of the Symphony of the Sea show, combining Hollywood-style fireworks and laser effects with the breathtaking performances of world-class jetski and flyboard athletes. The first 'all-inclusive'hotel in Southeast Asia, Rixos Phu Quoc, is also set to open on Hon Thom Island, while Sunset Bazaar, featuring global brands like Maison Kayser, will infuse cosmopolitan flair into the island with its curated collection of world-class stores and experiences.

Most notably, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the new airline brand named after Pearl Island itself, will take its inaugural flight on November 1, 2025, connecting domestic and international travelers from across Vietnam to this paradise island.

Phu Quoc’s achievement in Condé Nast Traveler’s awards is not merely a recognition - it is a testament to the island’s complete transformation journey. From an undiscovered destination with few experiences to offer, Phu Quoc has become a true 'global phenomenon', surpassing icons like Hawaii and the Maldives - and now standing ready for APEC 2027.