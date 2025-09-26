Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Sun PhuQuoc Airways receives two important certificates from Vietnamese aviation authority

September 26, 2025 - 10:00
Hà Nội – Sun PhuQuoc Airways is flying high after officially receiving both the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), confirming its capability in operations, safety and training.

On September 25, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) – invested in and developed by Sun Group – was awarded Air Operator Certificate No. 2025-669/CAAV by CAAV. This legal milestone confirms that SPA has met all regulatory requirements to begin scheduled commercial operations.


An AOC is issued by the national aviation authority and authorises an airline to operate commercial flights within the approved scope. To secure the certificate, SPA developed and gained approval for its operational manuals and procedures.

The airline successfully carried out seven tabletop emergency response exercises at its operations control centre, performed emergency evacuation drills on board its aircraft, and operated verification flights, including diversion and night flights. By completing this stringent process, SPA demonstrated full compliance with safety and operational standards.

On the same day, CAAV also granted SPA Approved Training Organisation certificate No. 679-ATO/GCN-CHK.

The ATO authorises Sun PhuQuoc Airways to independently train and develop aviation personnel to serve its operational and business plans. Securing both the AOC and ATO simultaneously not only proves the airline’s readiness but also reflects a strategy of workforce self-reliance.

In late August, Sun Group signed a strategic partnership with CAE of Canada, a global leader in aviation training, to establish the Sun Aviation Academy. The issuance of the ATO, together with the academy’s creation, reaffirms Sun Group’s and SPA’s long-term vision to build a world-class talent pipeline and contribute to the sustainable growth of Việt Nam’s aviation industry.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quân, Chief Executive Officer of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, said: “Being simultaneously approved for both AOC and ATO by CAAV is a landmark achievement, affirming our thorough and holistic preparation. This is our strong commitment to delivering not only safe and high-quality flights, but also an exceptional experience backed by a team of elite professionals trained to the highest standards from the very beginning.”

With the AOC secured, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is cleared to launch ticket sales from October 15 and to begin commercial operations on November 1.

In its initial phase, the airline will operate a hub-and-spoke network centred on Phú Quốc, directly connecting the island with Việt Nam’s major tourism and economic hubs.

Planned routes include Phú Quốc – Hà Nội, Phú Quốc – Hồ Chí Minh City, Phú Quốc – Đà Nẵng, as well as Hồ Chí Minh City – Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City – Đà Nẵng, Hồ Chí Minh City – Vân Đồn and Đà Nẵng – Phú Quốc. The airline intends to further expand its network from Phú Quốc to additional provinces and cities across Việt Nam.

Positioned as Việt Nam’s first 'resort airline,' Sun PhuQuoc Airways aims not only to bring passengers to Phú Quốc – ranked the world’s second most beautiful island by Travel & Leisure – but also to create a seamless journey integrated with Sun Group’s international-standard ecosystem.

The airline was established not only to serve a specific group of passengers but also to broaden opportunities for Vietnamese travellers and international visitors to enjoy, relax and discover Phú Quốc through direct flights, affordable fares and a seamless experience that begins in the sky.

