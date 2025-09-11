From Việt Nam to Southeast Asia: Erosska’s success story with Shopee

Cross-border e-commerce is increasingly becoming a vital export channel, enabling Vietnamese businesses to reach global consumers and drive sustainable growth. With robust growth rates and competitive cost advantages, many local brands have leveraged e-commerce to expand their markets and establish the value of Vietnamese products on the international trade map.

The story of Erosska, a Vietnamese footwear brand founded by a group of young fashion enthusiasts, is a clear testament to this. Through the power of e-commerce, Erosska has brought its 'Made in Việt Nam' shoes beyond borders, winning over consumers across Southeast Asia.

Springboard for Erosska’s expansion into Southeast Asian markets

Erosska is a Vietnamese women's footwear brand founded with the goal of providing high-quality, affordable products that carry a sense of appreciation in every step women take. Driven by pride in Vietnamese goods, the brand harboured a vision to bring its products to international markets, allowing more global consumers to experience 'Made in Việt Nam' footwear. This dream became a reality in 2021 when Erosska decided to join the SIP programme.

This online export model offers comprehensive solutions for sellers, covering logistics, international payments, translation, and customer service in the ASEAN market. By participating in the SIP programme, Erosska’s products have appeared on Shopee in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand. Instead of having to build systems and personnel for each market individually, the brand could leverage Shopee’s comprehensive cross-border operational system.

"With the SIP programme, Shopee has provided the entire cross-border operational infrastructure, enabling us to focus our resources on production and brand development. This is a crucial stepping stone that has helped Erosska realise our goal of expanding into international markets," a representative from Erosska shared.

New milestones to accelerate growth

Following its initial success with the SIP programme, Erosska continues to explore new export models through e-commerce. In June 2025, when Shopee launched the new export model – Direct Selling, the brand quickly registered to participate. While the SIP programme provides a comprehensive foundation for Vietnamese businesses to enter regional markets, Direct Selling offers sellers greater control over managing their stores, inventory, pricing, and developing consumer engagement strategies in each country.

Erosska’s representative shared, “Each market has its unique consumer behaviour and characteristics, so we consider analysing operational data and listening to user feedback as our guiding principles in strategy building. Based on this, Erosska will flexibly adjust our products, communication strategy, and operations to suit each country.”

This experimentation has yielded significant results. Within just two months of joining the new online export programme on Shopee, Erosska’s revenue from the Malaysian market increased by approximately 10%. More importantly, the brand has gained a sense of control in investing in each market. Encouraged by this momentum, Erosska has decided to expand into Singapore and the Philippines – two new markets where Direct Selling launched in September.

According to Erosska’s representative, Singapore is a developed market where consumers tend to seek high-quality products and reputable brands. This presents an opportunity for Erosska to strengthen its positioning and brand recognition among international customers. Meanwhile, the Philippines is a dynamic market with strong purchasing power and diverse demand, making it ideal for Erosska to reach new customer segments.

Through the brand's development process, Erosska has steadily solidified its presence in both domestic and international markets by leveraging e-commerce platforms and support. Additionally, the proactive and flexible operational strategies have helped the brand bring its vision closer to reality: to become a Vietnamese footwear label trusted and loved by global consumers.

“We desire to provide a modern shopping experience with quality products, helping users confidently express their style anywhere,” the representative affirmed.

A launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs to expand regionally

With its two initiatives, the SIP and Direct Selling, Shopee has provided Vietnamese SMEs with opportunities to accelerate their journey into international markets. SIP has helped over 350,000 Vietnamese sellers overcome entry barriers and operate their domestic and international storefronts in parallel. Meanwhile, Direct Selling offers businesses the flexibility to take greater control, adapt with confidence, and fully tap into the potential of each market.

In this expansion journey, Shopee does not merely provide operational steps; it also acts as a strategic partner. The platform has supported Erosska from strategic consulting to the implementation of practical marketing activities. Through mega sale campaigns, influencer livestreams, and consumer outreach packages, Vietnamese brands like Erosska have been able to enhance their visibility and expand their customer base.

Reflecting on the recent 9.9 Mega Sale, Erosska shared that their efforts scaled up across two key international markets. In Malaysia, the brand directly operated its first-ever international campaign with large-scale promotions and discounts. Meanwhile, in Singapore, Erosska collaborated with Shopee to host a livestream with a local KOL right from the warehouse, aiming to boost reach and provide an authentic online shopping experience for international users. These activities have driven traffic and solidified Erosska’s position in the ASEAN market.

The success of Erosska demonstrates that Vietnamese SMEs have the potential to expand regionally if they effectively leverage the power of e-commerce. Accompanying this journey, Shopee continues to play its role as a launchpad, helping Vietnamese brands not only strengthen their domestic position but also conquer the ASEAN market in the digital era./.