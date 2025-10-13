Politics & Law
Home Society

Drones of Hope

October 13, 2025 - 20:03
When boats couldn’t reach and the current grew too strong, a team of volunteer drone operators leapt into action bridging isolation through technology - one flight, one life-saving drop at a time.

