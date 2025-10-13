HCM City movement to promote universal digital literacy

HCM CITY — HCM City has launched the Bình dân học vụ số (Digital Literacy) movement to equip all citizens with essential digital knowledge and skills to enable them to use technology in daily life.

The launch on October 11 was connected online with all 168 wards, communes and special zones in the city.

In November last year Party General Secretary Tô Lâm called for a nationwide digital literacy movement.

In April, the Standing Committee of the city Fatherland Front Committee and the Department of Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding to get it underway.

Speaking at the launch, city People’s Committee vice chairwoman Trần Thị Diệu Thúy said the movement aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the national digital transformation journey.

“The true measure of success will not be in statistics, but in tangible improvements in people’s quality of life — when an elderly person can use a smartphone to connect with family, when a small vendor can promote products online, and when students can freely access the world’s digital knowledge.”

By 2026 the city hopes to ensure 100 per cent of adults possess basic digital skills, use smart devices and essential digital services and are certified for digital literacy through the national VNeID platform.

Thúy called on local departments and agencies to promote the use of key digital service platforms and provide practical guidance on applications such as the HCM City Citizen App, VNeID, VssID, E-tax, cashless payment systems, and digital signatures.

She also asked community digital transformation teams to assist households in learning and applying digital tools, and to expand models such as digital families and digital ambassadors.

Initiatives like morning coffee sessions will be held to help residents update their digital skills.

At the launch, People’s Committee and the Fatherland Front Committee leaders also signed an agreement to coordinate for the implementation of the programme.

Phạm Minh Tuấn, vice chairman of the city unit of the Fatherland Front Committee, said mobilising grassroots organisations is very imporrtant to promote citizen engagement and participation in digital transformation.

The Fatherland Front Committee and its member organisations are committed to effectively implementing the movement, encouraging adults to develop essential digital skills, use smart devices safely, and actively participate in the digital environment, he added. — VNS