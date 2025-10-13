Lạng Sơn races to rebuild after devastating floods

LẠNG SƠN — The recent historic floods have caused severe damage across the northern province of Lạng Sơn. Many homes and schools were completely submerged, with some communes entirely underwater.
Livestock were swept away, crops destroyed, and household belongings damaged after days under water. As the floodwaters recede, heavily affected communes are now concentrating all efforts on recovery and resuming production. VNS
|Hoàng Hữu Dương, Principal of Yên Bình Secondary School in Lạng Sơn Province, checks which teaching materials and equipment can still be salvaged for reuse after the floods. VNA/VNS Photos Văn Đạt
|Teachers clean up Yên Bình Secondary School in Lạng Sơn Province to welcome students back soon after the floods.
|Yên Bình Secondary School in Lạng Sơn Province was severely flooded, with seven of its eleven classrooms submerged. Many books and school supplies were damaged, preventing students from returning to class on Monday, October 13.
|Officers and soldiers from Battalion 6, Regiment 12, Division 3 under Military Zone 1 help clean up Yên Bình Secondary School in Lạng Sơn Province.
|Pigs from local farms in Yên Bình Commune, Lạng Sơn Province, that were swept away by floodwaters are being collected and disposed of by local authorities.
|A pig farm with more than 1,000 sows and piglets owned by Mr. Sơn in Yên Bình Commune, Lạng Sơn Province, suffered heavy losses as nearly half of the animals died when floodwaters inundated the barns.
|Residents of Yên Bình Commune in Lạng Sơn Province clean up their homes and belongings after they were submerged during the recent historic floods.
|The family of Triệu Thị Tuyết in Đồng Bụt Hamlet, Yên Bình Commune, Lạng Sơn Province, lost goods worth billions of đồng after all their merchandise was damaged in the recent historic floods.
|Officers from the Military Institute of Preventive Medicine spray disinfectant at Yên Bình Secondary School in Lạng Sơn Province to prevent disease outbreaks after the floods.
|Specialised agencies in Lạng Sơn Province inspect the disposal of dead pigs and environmental sanitation efforts in Yên Bình Commune following the floods.
|After the floods, cornfields in Yên Bình Commune, Lạng Sơn Province, were left barren.