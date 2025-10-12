Additional VNĐ400 billion earmarked for flood-hit provinces’ recovery

HÀ NỘI — The four northern provinces of Thái Nguyên, Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, and Bắc Ninh will receive an additional VNĐ400 billion (US$15.18 million) in emergency relief from the 2025 central budget reserve to address the damage caused by torrential rains and flooding in the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo (Storm No.11).

According to a decision signed on October 12 by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, VNĐ250 billion will be allocated to the hardest-hit Thái Nguyên while Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, and Bắc Ninh will receive VNĐ50 billion each to address urgent needs and support post-flood recovery.

The PM requested provincial authorities to manage and use the funds in line with regulations, ensuring transparency and accountability, and to report on the use to relevant ministries for summarisation and report to the PM.

The latest move followed the PM's October 8 decision to allocate VNĐ140 billion from the 2025 central budget contingency fund to help the four provinces recover from recent floods, including VNĐ50 billion for Thái Nguyên and VBĐ30 billion each for the remaining three.

On October 2, PM Chính signed a decision to provide over VNĐ2.52 trillion (about $95.6 million) for 15 provinces affected by Typhoon Bualoi and other natural disasters since the year's beginning. — VNA/VNS