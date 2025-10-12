Politics & Law
A bridge in the sky: Drones deliver hope to stranded villagers

October 12, 2025 - 18:51
When floods cut off entire villages in northern Việt Nam, a spontaneous team of volunteers turned their agricultural drones into lifelines: delivering food, medicine, and hope from the sky.

see also

More on this story

Society

Division 304 assists residents in overcoming flood damage

Colonel Đinh Khắc Hùng, Commander of Division 304, directed his forces to maintain close coordination with local Party committees, authorities, police and militia units to thoroughly inspect residential areas and take proactive measures to respond to evolving situations.
Society

Vietnamese women honoured for charity and community service

Delegates at the fifth Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Việt Nam Women’s Union expressed pride and their commitment to continue striving in patriotic emulation campaigns and contribute to glorifying the tradition of "Heroic, Indomitable, Loyal and Capable" Vietnamese women.

