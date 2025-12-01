Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Sultan of Brunei

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday met with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam.

Appreciating the Sultan’s visit, which takes place at a time when the two countries are striving to effectively implement the 2023–27 Action Programme, Chairman Mẫn expressed his confidence that the trip will create new momentum to further advance the Việt Nam–Brunei Comprehensive Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner.

He congratulated Brunei on its significant achievements across all fields in recent years and showed his belief that the country will successfully realise its national development vision toward 2035. He affirmed that Việt Nam always values its friendship and cooperation with Brunei in particular, as well as with ASEAN countries in general.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed his pleasure that the two countries have always maintained close and friendly relations since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, and have especially strengthened cooperation since the upgrade of the ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2019. He said he hopes that the two nations will further promote collaboration in trade, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, the Sultan congratulated Việt Nam on the upcoming 80th anniversary of its National Assembly in January 2026, noting that frequent exchanges of high-level and all-level delegations between the two legislatures have made parliamentary collaboration increasingly intensive and practical.

He proposed the two legislative bodies continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordinate closely at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, including the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The top Vietnamese legislator agreed to further enhance collaboration between the Vietnamese NA and the Legislative Council of Brunei, particularly in the exchange of experience in legislation and supervision, and parliamentary collaboration.

In the context of complex and volatile regional and international developments, as two active and responsible ASEAN members, both countries agreed to continue close coordination to strengthen ASEAN’s unity and centrality; and share a common stance on maintaining peace and stability, respecting international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, for the sake of regional peace, stability, development, and the common interests of the people of ASEAN countries.

On this occasion, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah invited NA Chairman Mẫn to visit Brunei at a suitable time. The latter expressed his sincere thanks and gladly accepted the invitation. — VNA/VNS