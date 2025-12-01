Việt Nam underscores commitment to promoting peace, stability and Asia–Europe cooperation

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bùi Lê Thái has urged Asian and European nations to persist in resolving differences through peaceful means, emphasising dialogue, mutual understanding and adherence to international law.

Speaking at the plenary session of the sixth Asia–Europe Political Forum (AEPF) in Budapest, he outlined Việt Nam’s assessments of global developments and their implications for sustainable development, along with the mounting challenges facing multilateral cooperation.

Thái stressed that peace, stability and cooperation are not only universal aspirations but also essential conditions for sustainable development and the protection of genuine democracy. He also reaffirmed Việt Nam’s appreciation for the role of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in promoting dialogue among political parties in Asia and in fostering an inter-regional environment for policy exchange.

The ambassador also highlighted Việt Nam’s efforts to build socialist democracy and its achievements in advancing human rights over nearly four decades of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process. He highlighted Việt Nam’s election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term as strong evidence of the international community’s recognition of the country’s progress, its protection of the rights and interests of its people, and its constructive contributions to global democratic and social advancement.

During discussions themed “Peace and Democracy on Eurasia”, delegates observed that the evolving global context is exerting far-reaching impacts on domestic politics and international cooperation. Participants commended the AEPF for serving as a vital conduit for Asia–Europe engagement, helping build trust and laying the groundwork for peace, stability, cooperation and democracy across the two regions. They also acknowledged the efforts of the ICAPP Standing Committee and political groups in the European Parliament to deepen collaboration and uphold fundamental principles of the UN Charter through mutual respect, observance of international law and mutually beneficial cooperation.

As host of this year’s forum, Hungary’s ruling FIDESZ Party proposed convening a special session titled “Promoting Dialogue and Cooperation – Meeting of Research Institutions”, aimed at establishing a cooperation framework among think-tanks and policy research bodies of AEPF members.

On the sidelines of the forum, Thai held bilateral discussions with several international partners on measures to advance cooperation in the coming period.

The Chair of the Hungarian National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee expressed a desire to further strengthen cooperation between the two ruling parties and governments. ICAPP leaders also encouraged Vietnam to maintain its active role in boosting collaboration between ICAPP and AEPF member parties, contributing to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous environment across Asia and Europe.

Established in 2017, the AEPF provides a cooperation platform between ICAPP and political groups in the European Parliament, aiming to serve as a key complementary channel to ASEM in enhancing Asia–Europe connectivity. VNA/VNS