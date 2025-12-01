Vietnamese Party chief’s visit to Laos helps strengthen bilateral ties: Lao official

VIENTIANE — The state visit to Laos by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, as well as his attendance at the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Lao National Day, holds a great significance for Laos and the special relationship between the two countries, said head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Bounleua Phandanouvong.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Laos on the occasion of the Vietnamese Party leader’s two-day visit starting on Monday, Phandanouvong said the trip not only aims to continue implementing recent cooperation agreements between the two Parties and states, but also carries profound political and historical significance for further fostering the bilateral relations.

This marks the leader's first state visit to Laos as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), reflecting the special importance the Vietnamese Party and State attach to its ties with the neighbouring country, he stated.

Taking place at a time when Laos is commemorating many major events, including the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane, the visit carries even greater diplomatic significance, he added.

Phandanouvong said the visit will give fresh impetus to the Lao Party, State, and people, while further demonstrating the special Laos-Việt Nam friendship and solidarity, a relationship defined by standing shoulder to shoulder through past struggles for national liberation and the present cause of national construction and defence.

The event also reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the leaders of the two Parties and states to fostering and elevating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, serving as an important opportunity to raise awareness among all citizens, particularly young people, thus enhancing their understanding and responsibility in preserving this special relationship.

The Lao Party official took the occasion to extend his wishes for the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation to remain enduring for future generations.— VNA/VNS