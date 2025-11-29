Party chief’s Laos visit to create new momentum for bilateral ties: Lao diplomat

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s upcoming state visit to Laos is expected to generate fresh momentum for bilateral strategic cooperation, with both sides set to review and advance high-level agreements while exploring new collaboration directions suited to each country’s conditions, said Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh.

General Secretary Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay a state visit to Laos and attend the ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos; co-chair the High-Level Meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party from December 1–2. Meanwhile Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will co-chair the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee from December 2–3.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Khamphao Ernthavanh stressed that the trip reflected the exceptional importance Việt Nam’s senior leaders place on Laos, underscoring that the neighbouring country would continue to be a foremost priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy. She noted that this message would carry even greater significance amid complex regional and global dynamics, demonstrating the resolve of the two Parties and States to safeguard and further deepen their exemplary, loyal, and unique relationship.

The ambassador expressed her hope that leaders of the two countries would focus on several key issues aligned with the new phase of comprehensive Laos–Việt Nam cooperation.

Accordingly, both sides would review the implementation of high-level agreements and strategic cooperation projects previously approved. This would be an opportunity for the two Parties and States to assess progress, address challenges, and outline concrete steps to enhance the effectiveness of substantive cooperation.

The two sides would also hold extensive discussions on strengthening strategic connectivity between the two economies, particularly in transport infrastructure, energy, logistics, and key economic corridors. Laos highly valued Vietnamese enterprises and hoped Việt Nam would continue to be a leading partner in major infrastructure projects, supporting Laos’ goal of becoming a regional connectivity hub, she said.

Education–training, high-quality human resources development, digital transformation, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges would also be areas of strengthened cooperation to meet sustainable development needs in the new period.

It was expected that General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit would generate strong impetus and a renewed vision for bilateral relations. Both countries are pursuing important development goals: Laos is implementing its socio-economic development strategy and structural reforms, while Việt Nam is advancing toward its long-term strategic goals for 2045. Effective cooperation linked with practical benefits for the people would play a crucial role in further deepening the special relationship.

The ambassador noted that during the 48th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, the two Prime Ministers would review the implementation of the minutes from the 47th meeting, address pending issues, and discuss new cooperation initiatives.

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh highlighted that in recent years, economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam continued to grow strongly, achieving encouraging results.

Việt Nam is now one of the three largest investors in Laos, with billions of USD in registered capital across key sectors such as energy, mining, high-tech agriculture, banking, telecommunications, and transport infrastructure. Many strategic projects have been effectively implemented, contributing to Laos’ socio-economic development and promoting sustainable bilateral trade.

Bilateral trade has also shown very positive growth. In 2024, trade turnover reached a record of over US$2.25 billion and in just the first nine months of 2025, it hit approximately $2.36 billion, a significant increase year-on-year. Border gates and economic zones are playing an important role in boosting trade, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods on both sides.

Nevertheless, the cooperation potential remains substantial, according to the ambassador.

For the time ahead, the ambassador said Laos and Việt Nam should continue prioritising several key areas, especially transport and logistics infrastructure development, to enhance strategic connectivity and facilitate the movement of goods. Energy would also be a promising area of cooperation, given Laos’ strengths in hydropower and renewable energy.

Other priority areas could include high-tech agriculture and agricultural processing to produce high-value products for domestic use and export, as well as cooperation in digitalisation, education, and high-quality human resources development to support long-term development goals.

With the strong commitment of both governments and the dynamism of the business communities, she expressed confidence that economic, trade, and investment cooperation would continue to expand robustly in the coming years.

Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh stressed that amid complex regional and global developments, intensifying strategic competition, and deepening global challenges, preserving the “special,” “loyal,” and “pure” nature of the Việt Nam - Laos relations was more important than ever.

She underscored the need for the two Parties and States to continue safeguarding their special solidarity, strengthening political trust, and maintaining frequent high-level exchanges, providing a solid foundation for overcoming common challenges and ensuring stability and sustainable development.

Both sides should also enhance comprehensive cooperation, especially in the economy, defense, security, education, people-to-people exchanges, and inter-regional cooperation. Practical, people-centred cooperation would be essential to consolidating their special relationship in a rapidly changing international environment.

She also emphasised the need to strengthen communication and education so younger generations in both countries understand the history and significance of Laos–Vietnam relations. Furthermore, both countries should continue close coordination at regional and international forums, sharing views on peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Over the past half-century, in its nation-building and defence efforts, Laos had consistently received valuable support from Việt Nam, she noted. These sentiments had been a profound source of encouragement, helping the Lao people overcome difficulties and achieve significant development milestones.

On the occasion of the 50th National Day of Laos, the ambassador affirmed that Laos had always cherished and deeply valued the special solidarity that generations of both countries' people had nurtured.

With the solidarity, trust, and close bond between the two nations, she expressed firm belief that Laos–Việt Nam relations would continue to flourish, bringing peace, stability, and prosperity to the people of the two nations. VNA/VNS