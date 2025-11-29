Việt Nam-Laos solidarity spotlighted with monument handover

VIENTIANE — A ceremony was held to inaugurate and hand over the newly upgraded Laos - Việt Nam combat alliance monument in the northern Lao province of Xaysomboun on November 28.

The event was attended by representatives of the Xaysomboun provincial authorities, the defence ministries of Việt Nam and Laos, as well as a large number of the Vietnamese community in Laos and local residents.

The project to renovate and upgrade the monument site was funded by non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government through the special task forces of the two governments. It holds profound significance, symbolising the combat solidarity and close cooperation of the armed forces and people of Việt Nam and Laos throughout history.

Speaking at the event, Major General Monekham Duongsachanh, Political Commissar of the Xaysomboun provincial Military Command, highlighted the special importance of the Lao – Việt Nam combat alliance monument project, saying that the monument will serve repatriation ceremonies of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime and as a site to honour the heroic contributions of Lao and Vietnamese soldiers on major national anniversaries.

The great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, states, governments, and people of Laos and Việt Nam are unique in the world, the Lao officer stated, noting that Việt Nam’s support for Laos comes from a sincere and heartfelt bond, like that of close siblings.

Duongsachanh pledged to use Việt Nam-funded projects appropriately, expressing his hope that the two sides will continue working together to preserve and further strengthen the great Việt Nam - Laos friendship.

The project renovated 6,300 sq.m and added 2,000 sq.m of new facilities, including a 1,500 sq.m park with artistic architectural features, recreational spaces, walking paths, and a 2,000 sq.m retaining wall, at a total cost of US$1.39 million.

The monument serves not only as a cultural and historical landmark but also as a vivid testament to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, contributing to educating traditions and fostering pride among future generations, thus further promoting the sustainable development of bilateral relations. — VNS