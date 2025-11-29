NA leader requests continuous innovation, devotion for increasingly effective legislature

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on November 29 called on all deputies and staff to foster continuous innovation, dedication, and responsibility, emphasising the imperative of building a legislature that is increasingly professional, modern, and effective.

He made the call at the first Patriotic Emulation Congress of the National Assembly Standing Committee for the 2025-2030 period held in Hà Nội. At the congress, delegates focused on reviewing and evaluating the results of organising and implementing patriotic emulation movements and commendation work for the 2020-2025 period. They also set out the orientations and tasks for organising and implementing patriotic emulation movements and commendation work of the National Assembly Standing Committee for the 2025-2030 period.

Delegates presented reports summarising valuable experiences in identifying, nurturing, and promoting exemplary role models to further enhance the quality and effectiveness of emulation and commendation efforts; and to strongly inspire dedication, creativity, courage, and responsibility for the aspiration of a prosperous, civilised, and happy nation.

In his speech, the NA leader stated that 77 years ago, President Hồ Chí Minh issued the Call for Patriotic Emulation with the message: “Emulation is patriotism; those who are patriotic must emulate, and the most patriotic are those who excel in emulation.”

This ideology has become an enormous source of spiritual motivation for National Assembly deputies, agencies, officials, and civil servants to make greater efforts and contributions to building a socialist rule-of-law State of the people, by the people, and for the people, he noted.

Launching the patriotic emulation movement for the 2025-2030 period, the Chairman called for effective emulation in implementing the National Assembly’s reform initiatives, completing institutions, and building a synchronised, modern, and internationally integrated legal system; improving the quality of oversight and decision-making on critical national issues.

In the immediate future, he emphasised the need to actively prepare for and successfully complete the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly; successfully organise the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term; hold activities marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election; inaugurate the National Assembly Museum; and present the 4th Diên Hồng award – the national press award on the NA and People’s Councils.

He stressed that emulation must promote the role and responsibility of NA deputies, encouraging them to devote themselves, dare to think, dare to act, dare to innovate, dare to take responsibility, put the common interest first, and truly represent the will and aspirations of the people.

He called for strong emulation in implementing comprehensive digital transformation within the NA’s operations, building a “Digital National Assembly,” and emphasised the need for self-study and self-improvement to enhance competencies and skills, expanding the “Digital Literacy Movement.” He also highlighted the importance of reforming recruitment, selection, and appointment mechanisms to attract truly outstanding talents to work in National Assembly agencies and its Office.

He encouraged NA agencies and deputies, and all officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers to actively participate in emulation movements, fostering unity, discipline, exemplary conduct, and effective action, while regarding emulation results as an important criterion for evaluation, commendation, and accountability of collectives and individuals.

Affirming that emulation is a strategic policy of the Party and an important, regular, and continuous task for all levels and sectors, the top legislator expressed confidence that with the efforts, determination, and solidarity of all National Assembly deputies, officials, and staff, patriotic emulation and commendation work will achieve new successes, creating new and significant momentum for national renovation, construction, and defence.

At the congress, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, NA Chairman Mẫn awarded the Third-Class Independence Order to former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Đặng Thuần Phong, and the Second-Class Labour Order to former Vice Chairman of the Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Nguyễn Thị Lệ Thủy for their outstanding achievements and contributions to building socialism and defending the Fatherland.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Đỗ Văn Chiến presented the Certificates of Merit from the National Assembly Standing Committee to individuals with exceptional achievements.

The congress approved the list of 12 delegates to attend the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress. — VNA/VNS