Thailand’s Chiang Mai hopes for stronger ties with Vietnamese localities

BANGKOK — Chiang Mai Governor Rattapol Naradisorn told visiting Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng on Thursday that the northern Thai province stands ready to expand cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Describing Chiang Mai as one of Thailand’s biggest provinces, with strong potential in education, tourism, services, and agriculture, Naradisorn expressed wish to expand cooperation with Vietnamese provinces.

Chiang Mai is eager to welcome Vietnamese companies to explore investment and partnership opportunities, he said, pledging full support for the Vietnamese community living there.

In reply, Hùng said he is delighted at the recent upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with growing ties across various areas, adding that Việt Nam attaches importance to its ties with Thailand.

As Việt Nam and Thailand are riding tourism booms and share similarities in agriculture, tourism, and services, he hoped that the two countries would increase cooperation for mutual prosperity.

He thanked Naradisorn and the provincial authorities for their support to the Vietnamese community in their daily life and business activities, which contributes to local economic development and broader bilateral ties. He promised to push Vietnamese carriers to launch direct flights to Chiang Mai, particularly from the central city of Đà Nẵng, and urged local authorities to smooth the path for Vietnamese firms conducting market surveys.

Looking ahead to 2026, Hùng proposed that Chiang Mai facilitate events held by the Vietnamese Embassy and community to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic ties.

As part of the working trip, he also met with the Executive Committee of the Vietnamese Association in Chiang Mai and more than one hundred twenty members of the Vietnamese community there. — VNA/VNS