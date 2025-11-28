Ceremony celebrates 50 years of Việt Nam-New Zealand relations

HCM CITY – An official ceremony was launched in HCM City on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and New Zealand at the Army theater in the southern region.

The event was co-organised by the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs and the New Zealand Consulate General, featuring art performances from both countries, including a performance by Ngāti Rangiwewehi kapa haka group from New Zealand.

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said that over the past 50 years, Việt Nam and New Zealand have bridged geographical distances to share ideals of peace, humanity and sustainable development.

He highlighted the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February, expanding cooperation in fields ranging from the economy and smart agriculture to education, science-technology and climate change response.

HCM City has always been a pioneer in Việt Nam-New Zealand cooperation, he added.

Scott James, the Consul General of New Zealand in HCM City, said over the last 50 years, the relationship between New Zealand and Việt Nam has advanced significantly.

He also mentioned that HCM City stands at the heart of New Zealand's engagement with Việt Nam. As the country's commercial and innovation hub, HCM City is often the first point of contact for New Zealand companies entering the Vietnamese market.

“The city's dynamic business environment and openness to international collaboration have made it a preferred destination for New Zealand exporters, investors and tourists. It is here in HCM City that many of our successful partnerships in agriculture, food technology and education have taken hold,” he added.

James noted that since 2010, the bilateral trade of Việt Nam and New Zealand has grown from US$476 million to nearly US$1.3 billion. The country is committed to deepening its economic partnership with Việt Nam, and set an ambition target of U$3 billion in bilateral trade at the end of 2026.

At the ceremony, he also expressed his sincere sympathy to the communities of central Việt Nam affected by the recent weather events and severe flooding. — VNS