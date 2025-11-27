PM directs final vetting for unsung heroes at national emulation congress

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired the 15th meeting of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation for the 2021-2026 term in Hà Nội on Thursday to approve a list of collectives and individuals set to be honoured at the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress scheduled for December.

The meeting agreed on organisational plans for the congress, which will evaluate results of the nationwide patriotic emulation and commendation drive over the 2021-2025 period and map out tasks and targets for 2026-2030.

The event will honour national heroes, emulation fighters, exemplary individuals and collectives, and leading examples from patriotic emulation movements across all levels and sectors, particularly those contributing to key priority areas.

Attendees were briefed that preparations are generally complete. The congress will feature a photo exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh and patriotic emulation movements, as well as displays showcasing Việt Nam’s socio-economic progress over four decades of Đổi Mới (Renewal). It will also include interactions with role models and a variety of cultural and artistic events.

Delegates reviewed and locked in the final honour roll of collectives and individuals to be recognised at the congress.

In the closing speech, PM Chính, who also serves as chairman of the council, directed agencies to finalise all award dossiers and submit them promptly to the competent authorities.

He further instructed continued screening to identify any additional collectives or individuals with truly outstanding contributions worthy of national-level recognition and commendation. — VNA/VNS