Việt Nam strongly supports Laos’ nation building, development, renewal cause: President

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam strongly and comprehensively supports the national construction, development and renewal efforts of Laos and will do everything possible to continually strengthen and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, President Lương Cường said on Thursday.

President Cường made the statement while addressing a ceremony to celebrate the 50th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2025), and commemorate the 105th birth anniversary of late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13, 1920-2025) held in Hà Nội by the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and Hà Nội City.

Congratulating the Lao Party, State and people on their important and significant achievements, the President affirmed that the past 50 years have been a brilliant and glorious historical period for the people of all ethnic groups in Laos, a heroic journey full of confidence and perseverance in the path they have chosen, and belief in the bright future of the country.

Under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Laos has undergone significant transformation, overcome all difficulties and challenges, and achieved great accomplishments across all areas. The socio-political situation has remained stable; national defence and security have been upheld; and the living standards of the people have steadily improved, with per capita income increasing nearly 20 times over the past 40 years. In addition, its foreign relations have expanded, and its prestige and position have continuously risen on the international stage.

Showing his gratitude to President Kaysone Phomvihane – the founder of the LPRP, a close and loyal friend of the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, President Cường stressed that the late leader's life is a shining symbol of patriotism, strategic intelligence, and selfless devotion to the people. Although he passed away, his thoughts, vision, and sound policies remain a priceless legacy, and a lodestar for the development and construction cause of Laos in the new era, the Vietnamese leader noted.

Regarding the two countries’ relations, President Cường affirmed that this has truly become an invaluable asset, a unique relationship in world history, and a solid foundation for present and future generations to continue writing beautiful stories about the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The Vietnamese Party, State, and people have always been proud to have a loyal and close friend that shares the same ideals like Laos, he emphasised, affirming that every victory of the Vietnamese revolution in the struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as in the current nation building and development cause, has been closely linked to the special solidarity with Laos.

Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Ernthavanh sincerely thanked the deep affection that the Party and State leaders, and people of Việt Nam have shown toward the Lao Party, State, and people, as well as towards President Kaysone Phomvihane and the special relationship between Laos and Việt Nam. This reflects the steadfast loyalty and solidarity between the two nations throughout their struggle for independence and during the 50 years of nation-building in Laos.

Today, this relationship has become a valuable asset for both nations, a fundamental rule of existence and development, and a decisive factor in every victory of the revolution in each country, she affirmed.

Earlier, President Cường and delegates visited an exhibition showcasing key milestones throughout the history of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, jointly organised by the Lao Embassy and the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. — VNA/VNS