Việt Nam’s children development progress hailed as UNICEF marks 50-year partnership

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations has praised Việt Nam for its remarkable progress in protecting and nurturing children, moving from post-war hardship to notable achievements across multiple child-focused sustainable development goals.

"There are millions of lives transformed. Việt Nam has shown the world what happens when children are placed at the heart of national development," UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific June Kunugi said at a ceremony marking 50 years of cooperation between Việt Nam and UNICEF, and 35 years since the country ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, held on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

UNICEF was the first UN agency to open its doors in Việt Nam in 1975, immediately after the war ended and the country's reunification.

"What began as an emergency relief operation became a lasting partnership that continues to transform the lives of girls and boys in whole societies. Yesterday, with life-saving health, nutrition and education support, today, with world-class strategies, where UNICEF brings its expertise and best international practices to the child rights agenda of the 21st century," Kunugi said.

The UNICEF official pointed to major improvements since the 1970s, from dramatic reductions in child mortality to the eradication of polio and neonatal tetanus, greater access to clean water and sanitation and sustained achievements in universal education.

Việt Nam’s efforts to integrate children with disabilities and those from ethnic minority communities into early childhood education reflect a broader national commitment to inclusive development, she added.

Kunugi urged the country to maintain strong investments in health, education and social welfare as it adapts to rising challenges such as demographic change, climate shocks and pollution.

Resilience-building, shock-responsive social protection and child-centred climate policies will be essential as environmental pressures intensify across the region, she added.

UNICEF is committed to supporting Việt Nam in shaping policies grounded in evidence and global best practice as it pursues bold reforms and ambitious targets.

"We will continue to support the government and our partners to close remaining gaps, safely harness digital opportunities, and prepare young people for the future economy with climate resilience and social inclusion at the heart of every policy. Together, we can turn ambition into action and make Việt Nam a model for children and their rights in the region and in the world," Kunugi said.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long said Việt Nam had consistently prioritised child protection and development, noting substantial progress in healthcare, nutrition, education and legal safeguards.

Child healthcare in particular has seen significant improvements – since the early 2000s, under-five and infant mortality rates, as well as rates of underweight and stunting among children under five, have all declined. Between 2022 and 2024, child fatalities due to accidents and injuries fell by 3–5 per cent annually.

He highlighted that Việt Nam was the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify the Convention in 1990, helping to embed children’s rights more firmly in national policy.

Deputy PM Long credited UNICEF with playing a pivotal role throughout the past five decades, from aiding post-war recovery efforts to supporting policy development, expanded immunisation, education reforms and disaster response.

He also expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s support during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the provision of medical supplies and assistance for vaccination campaigns, which helped Việt Nam manage the outbreak and stabilise socio-economic conditions.

The Deputy PM pointed to the myriad challenges related to children that the country is facing, including the significant gap in development opportunities between regions and between ethnic minority children and those in urban areas.

Many groups – including children with disabilities, children from poor households, migrant children and children affected by disasters, epidemics and climate change – remain disadvantaged. Incidents of child abuse and trafficking, though addressed, still occur.

Meanwhile, global and domestic challenges such as economic fluctuations, natural disasters, climate change and digital transformation pose new demands on efforts to ensure children’s rights and welfare, Long noted.

Long said the Government continues to regard children’s rights as a national strategic priority and called for sustained cooperation with UNICEF and international partners.

He underscored the need to strengthen evidence-based policymaking, modernise healthcare and education services, enhance child protection systems and scale up innovative models that improve children’s wellbeing.

As the child rights expert, Sopio Kiladze, Chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, said: “Việt Nam made history as the first country in Asia to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child. On this anniversary, the Committee calls on all stakeholders to renew their commitment to fully realizing children’s rights – especially for the most vulnerable. The choices we make today will shape the lives of generations to come.”

Representing Vietnamese children and young people, Nguyễn Phạm Duy Trang, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, affirmed the strong commitment of young people to contributing to a child-friendly, inclusive future.

Speaking on behalf of the national authority responsible for children’s affairs, Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan said: “Looking to the future, all our efforts today are directed toward a single goal: ensuring that every child in Viet Nam grows up in a safe and healthy environment, receives comprehensive care and has the opportunity to fully develop their potential.”

The Ministry of Health is committed to continuing its cooperation with UNICEF, international organisations, ministries, sectors and local authorities to turn these commitments into concrete and sustainable actions, aligned with strategic vision and long-term development priorities.

"We firmly believe that through close collaboration, innovation, the application of global knowledge and technology, and the active participation of children themselves, Việt Nam will build a solid foundation for its young generation, contributing to the development of a strong and prosperous nation,” Lan added.

During the ceremony, Deputy PM Long also presented the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit to UNICEF in recognition of its outstanding contributions over 50 years of partnership for children in Việt Nam. — VNS