Hà Nội’s plan to cut traffic congestion

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is rolling out an ambitious transport plan for 2025–2030 to ease chronic congestion and build a more efficient, people-centred mobility system.

The scheme focuses on expanding public transport, improving road infrastructure, and strengthening traffic management to keep pace with rapid urban growth. With clearer priorities and coordinated investment, the city aims to create safer, smoother and more sustainable travel for millions of residents.