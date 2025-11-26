Second National Press Awards on Gender Equality launched

HÀ NỘI — The second National Press Awards on Gender Equality was launched in Hà Nội on Wednesday, affirming the vital role of the media in advancing gender equality in Việt Nam.

The event was co-hosted by the Việt Nam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), and the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association.

In her address, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and VWU President Nguyễn Thị Tuyến said the awards coincide with Vietnam’s intensified push to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality. She highlighted the recent release of Việt Nam’s national report on 30 years of following the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which marks a major milestone in the country’s efforts to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The awards are also part of the strategic partnership between the VWU and UN Women, to create an environment conducive for gender equality, advance women’s empowerment, and end gender-based violence against women and girls in Việt Nam, she said.

Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Country Representative in Việt Nam, said this year’s awards focus on three critical themes: preventing gender-based violence - an urgent global challenge amid rising forms of online violence; promoting equality in digital transformation - ensuring women and girls are safe, empowered, and visible in the digital era; and advancing women’s economic empowerment - unlocking the full potential of women as Vietnam moves toward an inclusive, high-income, net-zero future amid climate crisis. These priorities, she stressed, align not only with national agendas but also with global efforts under the UN’s “Pact for the Future” and “Global Digital Compact”.

Eligible entries must have been published or broadcast on licensed Vietnamese print, online, radio, or television platforms between December 1, 2024, and March 30, 2026. Works already entered in or awarded by other journalism competitions are ineligible. Individuals, organisations, or media outlets may submit up to five entries, with each of the four categories offering one first, one second, two third, and two consolation prizes.

Submissions will be accepted by email at giaibaochibdg2026@gmail.com from November 27, 2025 to April 5, 2026. The awards ceremony is scheduled for June 2026. Full competition details will be disseminated through VWU, UN Women, and domestic media channels. — VNA/VNS