Army directs urgent response to Storm Koto

HÀ NỘI — The General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army on November 26 issued an urgent dispatch, requesting proactive measures in response to Storm Koto, the 15th to form in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) in 2025.

Urgent Dispatch No. 6869/CD-TM was sent to Military Regions 4, 5 and 7, the Air Defence – Air Force and Navy, the Border Guard Command, and the Việt Nam Coast Guard.

Late on November 25, Storm Koto entered the eastern waters of the central East Sea. At 1 am on November 26, the storm’s centre was located at approximately 11.8 degrees North latitude and 119.6 degrees East longitude, with maximum sustained winds of level 8 and gusts of level 10. It was moving northwest at around 20 km per hour, with the potential to strengthen and head toward central Việt Nam.

As the central region continues recovering from historic floods that caused severe losses, and following National Civil Defence Committee Dispatch No. 34/CD-BCD-BNNMT dated November 26, the General Staff requested all units to maintain readiness, closely monitor the storm’s development, and implement preventive measures. Units were instructed to ensure the safety of barracks, warehouses and construction sites, prepare personnel and equipment for timely and effective response, and guarantee the absolute safety of all forces during operations.

Military Regions 4, 5 and 7 were tasked with directing provincial military commands to advise local authorities, review response plans, and coordinate with relevant departments and sectors to identify disaster-prone areas, including locations at risk of flash floods, landslides, major dykes, embankments and reservoirs, and flood-prone zones, particularly those heavily affected by recent rains.

Units were also asked to support local authorities and residents in reinforcing houses, relocating people from high-risk areas, ensuring safety at critical infrastructure, ongoing construction sites, industrial parks and residential zones, and safeguarding production activities. Forces and vehicles must be ready for emergency response, post-disaster recovery and search and rescue operations.

The Navy and the Việt Nam Coast Guard were directed to monitor weather conditions and ensure the safety of forces and vessels at sea, while preparing to deploy search and rescue operations when required.

The Air Defence – Air Force Service and Corps 18 were tasked with reviewing plans and maintaining readiness for aerial search and rescue missions upon orders from the Ministry of National Defence.

The Border Guard Command was instructed to direct coastal border guard units from Quảng Trị to Lâm Đồng to work with local authorities to promptly inform vessel owners and captains of the storm’s position and trajectory, enabling them to take precautionary measures and ensure the safety of people, vessels and property. Forces and means must be ready for search and rescue missions. — VNA/VNS