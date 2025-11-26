Government issues resolution on disaster recovery, production restoration in central region

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued measures to address the consequences of natural disasters and restore production in the central localities.

Resolution No. 380/NQ-CP dated November 25, 2025, specifies that the highest priority is to protect lives and health and quickly stabilise people’s livelihoods. No one should be left without shelter, go hungry or suffer from cold. Schoolchildren must not be deprived of access to schools and the sick must not be left without medical care and essential services.

The Government stressed the need to carry out disaster recovery efforts with a spirit of proactivity, urgency, timeliness and effectiveness, demonstrating strong determination, great effort and decisive, focused action.

In addition, disaster recovery support should be closely combined with restructuring production, reorganising populations in risky areas, proactively restoring infrastructure and enhancing resilience and sustainable adaptation to natural disasters.

The beneficiaries of support include residents, workers, vulnerable groups, business households, cooperatives, and enterprises in the central region affected by Typhoons Fengshen and Kalmaegi, and the floods in October and November, including Hà Tĩnh, Quảng Trị, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Khánh Hoà, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Lâm Đồng. They will receive assistance from now until December 31, 2025.

The People’s Committees of the provinces and cities were urged to review the situation and, by all possible means, provide food, drinking water, medicine and essential supplies to households at risk of hunger, ensuring that no one is left without food, clothing or clean water.

Measures must also be taken to prevent the outbreak of diseases following the floods and evacuate residents from areas still deeply flooded or dangerous. Authorities should proactively announce information on needed supplies so that relief and support efforts can be carried out in a practical and effective manner.

The Ministry of Finance should continue to release goods from the national reserve to support the affected localities, ensuring speed, timeliness and effectiveness, while directing Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam National Shipping Lines and Vietnam Railways to provide maximum support in transporting food and supplies to the affected provinces and areas.

The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security should direct their local units and forces to assist the local authorities in receiving, transporting and distributing food directly to residents in isolated and cut-off areas, according to the resolution.

Regarding social security, the Ministry of Finance was required to direct the Việt Nam Social Security to make a combined payment of three months’ pensions and social insurance benefits for December 2025, January and February 2026 in the December payment cycle for those in the four provinces of Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai, Khánh Hoà and Lâm Đồng.

This aims to support beneficiaries in the areas affected by storms, floods, and inundation to overcome the consequences and prepare for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency and other press agencies were asked to fully report on the developments of the situation, the close and decisive directives of the Party and State leaders, the results of local recovery efforts and the active participation of the people and businesses, embodying the spirit of national solidarity and compassion for fellow citizens. — VNA/VNS